(The Center Square) – Enbridge Inc. filed suit in federal court on Tuesday afternoon against the administration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a move that was anticipated after the governor sought to revoke the company’s easement to operate its Line 5 under the Straits of Mackinac.
The governor, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger filed a lawsuit Nov. 13 in Ingham County Court demanding Enbridge cease Line 5 operations by May 2021. The easement has been in place since 1953.
In its countersuit, Enbridge is moving the case to U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. The company also claims it is regulated by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), a federal agency, rather than the state.
"In the face of continued roadblocks by this Administration it's time for the State to stop playing politics with the energy needs and anxieties of US and Canadian consumers and businesses that depend on Line 5," Enbridge’s Vern Yu, executive vice president and president, Liquids Pipelines, said in a statement.
"It is concerning to see the current Administration is willing to compromise these needs,” Yu continued. “We remain highly committed to protecting the Great Lakes, the environment, and all the people who use these waters while delivering energy that people rely on daily. Enbridge's Line 5 has served Michiganders safely without spilling a drop of oil at the Straits crossing for more than 65 years, over nine different State Administrations."
The two pipelines that comprise Line 5 were reviewed by PHMSA three months ago and deemed “fit for service,” according to a company statement. Enbridge claims the state’s attempt to assert regulatory authority over Line 5 “is improper and unlawful.”
Enbridge warned a disruption of Line 5 would result in “a propane shortage, higher energy prices and hardship for Michigan families, especially those on fixed incomes or of modest means.”
Further, the company said the administration’s revocation would result in a daily shortage of more than 14 million gallons of gasoline and other transportation fuels for Michigan as well as Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Ontario and Quebec. Additionally, 10 regional refineries and delivery of aviation fuel to Detroit Metropolitan Airport would be hindered considerably.
“Governor Whitmer was elected to protect and defend the Great Lakes, which are vital to Michigan’s economy and support over 350,000 jobs,” according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon by Gov. Whitmer’s office.
“Today’s lawsuit filed by Enbridge brazenly defies the people of Michigan and their right to protect the Great Lakes from a catastrophic oil spill. In short, Enbridge claims it can continue to pump oil through the Straits of Mackinac indefinitely, posing enormous risk to our economy and way of life – and that the people of Michigan have no say in the matter.”