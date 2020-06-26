(The Center Square) – A Michigan Circuit Court on Thursday ordered Enbridge to shut down Line 5 in response to motions submitted by Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Nessel filed the motions seeking a temporary restraining order on Tuesday. The attorney general has been an outspoken opponent of the Enbridge pipeline, which has been operational across a 4-mile stretch of the Straits of Mackinac since 1953.
Enbridge reported to the state it had discovered a damaged anchor support on the west leg of the pipeline late last week, which prompted the company to shut down both lines. The cause and extent of the damage hasn’t been publicly reported as of Friday afternoon.
Citing it had received approval from a federal agency to do so, the company reactivated the undamaged east leg last Saturday, which prompted harsh public statements from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Circuit Judge James S. Jamo issued the Line 5 restraining order, which is effective until a hearing is held on Tuesday, June 30. The hearing will determine whether or not the court grants the state’s request for a preliminary injunction.
“Enbridge is disappointed in the court’s ruling as we believe that Line 5 is safe; however, the west leg of Line 5 has been shut down,” Vern Yu, Enbridge executive vice president and president of Liquids Pipelines, said in an emailed statement to The Center Square.
Enbridge contends regulatory authority for the pipeline rests with the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration rather than the state of Michigan. The attorney general, however, argues Michigan possesses jurisdictional authority as a result of the easement agreements that have existed between the state and Enbridge for the past 67 years.
“Inspections have determined that the west segment of Line 5 crossing the Straits is safe for operations and which PHMSA did not object to restarting; we had shut down the east segment of the pipeline pending a review of a disturbance that was discovered on one of the screw anchors and an assessment of the east leg’s fitness for service,” Yu said.
Enbridge warns an extended shutdown of Line 5 threatens fuel supplies in Michigan and Ohio with critical gasoline supply shortages as well as gasoline price increases for consumers in Michigan and the Midwest.
“There are risks to any undertaking,” Gary Wolfram, Hillsdale College’s William E. Simon professor of economics and public policy, told The Center Square in an email Friday.
“One must weigh the benefits of any action with the risks that taking that action entails,” Wolfram continued. “We do not impose a 5 mph speed limit in order to eliminate the risk of automobile accidents,” he said.
“According to the 2017 Alternatives Analysis for the Straits Pipelines report, more than 2,000 tanker trucks would be required to deliver each day what Line 5 transports in Michigan,” Wolfram added.
Enbridge had sought – and, in late 2016, was granted – approval of the previous administration of Gov. Rick Snyder and the Republican-led legislature to develop a tunnel to be built 100 feet below the bedrock of the Straits of Mackinac. Enbridge would shoulder the $500 million cost of the project, which is projected to take about five years to build.
Nessel had been litigating to stop both the current Line 5 and the proposed tunnel since assuming office in 2017, with the support of Whitmer. Those efforts have been unsuccessful until the granting of the temporary restraining order on Thursday.
“It is likely that the environmentally safest way to provide the oil and gas necessary to keep our economy running is to allow that leg to continue operation as Enbridge moves forward with the construction for the new pipeline,” Wolfram said.