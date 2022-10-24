(The Center Square) – With only two weeks left before Election Day, the margin separating incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon is narrowing – how much depends on which poll is cited.
Dixon has trailed by double-digit margins dating back to the August. In some cases, her deficit has been trimmed to single digits and on Sunday she essentially pulled even in one analysis. In most polls, Dixon has at least trimmed the late-summer deficit in half.
The Trafalgar Group's latest poll on Sunday, taken last week between Tuesday and Friday, found 48.4% of respondents said they’d vote for Whitmer and 47.9% would vote for Dixon. Given the poll’s 2.9% margin of error, the 0.5% difference makes the race a toss-up.
Trafalgar’s results came from 1,079 responses of likely voters throughout the state. Approximately 54.5% polled identified as Democrats and 37.1% noted they were Republican. Another 8.4% said they had no party affiliation.
Most respondents, 39.2%, were between the ages of 45 and 64. The second-highest age group responding, 24.9%, was aged 65 and over. More than 52% of those polled were female, compared to 46.7% male. Eighty percent reported their ethnicity as white; 12.6% said they are Black; 3.3% are Hispanic; 1.3 are Asian; and 2.8% stated they belong to another ethnic group.
That result differs greatly from a Glengariff Group poll commissioned by the Detroit News and WDIV. With a 4.9% margin of error, Whitmer was ahead of Dixon 51.2% to 40.2%. The poll, released Sunday, focused on likely voters in the state’s newly redrawn 7th District, which includes Ingham and Livingston counties, as well as portions of Genesee and Oakland counties.
The 7th District is notable in discussing Michigan political polls not only because the district includes the state capitol, but as well as being ground zero for the nation’s allegedly most expensive national legislative campaign between current 8th District U.S. House Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat, and state Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte.
David Forsmark, president of the political consulting group Winning Strategies, told The Center Square he’s skeptical of most polling conducted in the state.
Forsmark said opinions of rural Republicans are typically underrepresented in many polls. For example, he said, “I’ve seen polls conducted in rural areas that are 60% Republican, but the poll reported that a Democrat candidate held a 20% lead.”
When asked why this might be the case, Forsmark responded Republicans are less likely to respond to polls or intentionally provide misleading information.
Forsmark added, “While Trafalgar polls usually lean in favor of Michigan’s Republican candidates, most other pollsters lean a little too Democrat.”
The two gubernatorial candidates will face each Tuesday night for the second of two debates. Unlike the first debate, the second matchup will be televised.