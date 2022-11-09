(The Center Square) – A Democrat voting wave has overwhelmed a nearly 40-year GOP hold on the Michigan House and Senate.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will start her second term flanked by Democrat majorities in both state chambers, as well as by Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel and Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Before the 2022 election, there were 14 Democratic trifectas and 23 Republican trifectas, according to Ballotpedia. Last night, Democrats in Minnesota also seized majorities in the state House and Senate, and also swept the Governor's race.
The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee said that it flipped enough seats to win the Michigan House, a first since 2008.
“After spending years trying to eviscerate public education budgets, ban abortion, and overturn elections, Michigan Republicans got what they deserved,” DLCC President Jessica Post said in a statement. “Voters from all across the state came out in droves for state Democrats, letting the Republican Party know loud and clear that the majority of Michiganders won’t stand for MAGA extremism. The new Democratic majority is ready to get to work addressing the issues that matter most to the people of Michigan and their families.”
The GOP’s focus on high inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, and rising violent crime failed to overtake many Democrat incumbents.
State Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, welcomed the power change.
“For more than a generation, Senate Republicans have held the veto power on state government, holding back solution on real problems in Michigan,” Moss said in a statement. “Tonight, voters affirmed that it is time for a new majority. Together, we will put an end to the tired business as usual in the Legislature and start a new chapter of bold leadership.”
Moss credited the win to Democrat’s platform of backing abortion rights, voting rights, and reducing gun violence.
“We ran a campaign on the issues that actually matter to the people in our state: reducing gun violence, protecting bodily autonomy, and securing voting rights for all Michiganders," Moss said. "Republicans instead doubled down on homophobia and transphobia and found their out-of-whack priorities soundly rejected by voters. This majority is a victory for everyone.”
The Detroit News reported that in a victory speech this morning, Whitmer said her priorities for the next four years include more manufacturing and more clean energy.
"We will keep fighting to repeal the retirement tax so seniors can keep more of what they've earned," Whitmer said. "We will protect the Great Lakes for generations and ensure that every Michigander can pursue their potential from preschool to post secondary. I will keep fighting like hell to protect fundamental rights as they've continued to be under assault across the nation."