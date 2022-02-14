(The Center Square) – Eight Michigan counties will end school mask mandates on or before Feb. 28, citing lower COVID metrics.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan, which covers Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties, will repeal its mask mandate for schools on February 17, followed by Ingham County on February 19, and Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne County will drop their mask mandates on February 28.
“The purpose of the First Amended Order was to protect students, school staff, as well as the community and was originally issued on August 27, 2021, and amended on November 9, 2021,” Health Officer Lisa Peacock said in a statement. “It was based on overwhelming medical evidence and support as well as then current and ongoing COVID-19 epidemic conditions including rapid growth of case and positivity rates, rising and ongoing strain on healthcare capacity, and a student population that was largely unvaccinated with no opportunity for vaccination of the youngest school-age children who weren’t yet eligible.”
The decision follows Oakland County parents suing Huron Valley, Waterford, and Troy schools for enforcing the county mask mandate and allegedly threatening to discipline children who violate the mask mandate.
Oakland County cited lower key metrics in the decision. County adult hospitalization dropped 72% since the peak on January 10 and declined 67% for children since the highest number on January 8.
"As we see our critical measures of vaccinations, hospital admissions, and cases moving in a direction that tell us the COVID-19 impact on our community is greatly improving, the time is right to remove the mask order for daycares and educational institutions," Oakland County Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust said in a statement. "We must remain vigilant, however, while we remain in a pandemic. It is vital that we as individuals maintain the measures that are critical to limiting the spread of the virus while allowing businesses and schools to stay open, and our hospitals to operate safely."
The two-week notice provides school districts time to prepare for the changes. The Oakland County Health Department recommends people mask indoors.
"Local health orders have been necessary during the pandemic, and these orders have helped protect in-person learning, critical health care capacity, and overall health," Washtenaw County Health Department Jimena Loveluck said in a statement.
However, individual students and schools can choose to wear or mandate masks if they please. For example, Detroit Public District Schools Community District (DPSCD), which resides in Wayne County, will continue its mask mandate for now, Superintendent Dr. Nikolia Vitti said.
“We look forward to the day staff and students do not need to wear a mask in school,” Vitti said in a statement. “We are optimistic that this day is approaching soon. DPSCD has always been in alignment with [The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], Michigan Health Department, and the Detroit Health Department health guidelines regarding COVID. Currently, all three health organizations recommend universal masking indoors for K-12 settings. When this recommendation changes then we will consider updating this requirement.”
Also, a lawsuit also aims to repeal DeWitt Schools’ mask mandate.