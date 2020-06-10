(The Center Square) – After weeks of enduring intense public skepticism concerning its appointment by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to investigate the failure of the Edenville Dam and breaching of the Sanford Dam on May 19, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has revealed a different strategy.
EGLE Director Liesel Clark discussed the changes at a Joint Committee meeting held Wednesday with members of the Energy and Technology Committee and Environmental Quality Committee of the Michigan Senate.
Clark and EGLE Director of Water Resources Division Teresa Seidel told the Joint Committee the department is planning to submit a list of potential independent investigators to Boyce Hydro LLC, the owner of the malfunctioning dams. From that list, they said, Boyce will pick one contractor to conduct the investigation, subject to approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Boyce will be financially responsible for paying for the investigation.
According to Clark, the plan ensures an objective, independent analysis with no undue influence from Boyce, EGLE or FERC.
On May 27, Whitmer announced she had appointed EGLE to conduct an investigation of the dam failures that caused an estimated $200 million in damages in mid-Michigan, a decision that prompted questions regarding a potential conflict of interest because EGLE has been named a defendant in several lawsuits initiated by businesses and homeowners affected by the ensuing floods.
Whitmer claimed at the time EGLE possessed the necessary expertise to conduct an objective investigation.
Whitmer’s initial decision was widely criticized by homeowners and business proprietors whose properties had been damaged or destroyed by the flood.
Among this group is the Four Lakes Task Force, a group poised to finalize a purchase of Boyce Hydro’s four dams on the Tittabawasee River in Gladwin and Midland counties this spring. The purchase is now on hold, but FLTF has indicated it is committed to moving forward once the legal issues are settled.
As late as Tuesday afternoon, FLTF released a statement in which the group alleges “the State Attorney General’s office and EGLE are creating their own narrative on the blame for the Edenville Dam’s failure.”
FLTF also asserts Boyce Hydro and the government agencies involved “are creating a narrative without exercising diligence for the truth,” and continues: “For all the hyperbole and narrative of blame, an independent investigation is needed to determine the cause of the failure of the Dam.”
The statement continues: “While the investigation team seems qualified, Boyce and the regulators who were responsible for the operations and oversight should not have direct involvement with the team of dam safety experts performing the forensic investigation.”