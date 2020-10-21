(The Center Square) – The multiple stakeholders collectively assigned to the Michigan Dam Safety Task Force met Wednesday to discuss recommendations submitted last August by the interstate Association of State Dam Safety Officials (ASDSO).
Among the new information shared by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) was the doubling of its Dam Safety Program (DSP) budget for fiscal year 2021. DSP’s current budget is $350,000, but will swell to about $700,000.
Currently, EGLE has two dam safety engineers, and is in the process of scheduling interviews to hire a third. In a phone conversation with The Center Square, Nick Assendelft, EGLE media relations and public information officer, said the 2021 budget will allow EGLE to employ a total of five full-time dam safety engineers.
Not all of the additional $350,000 will pay for new hires, Assendelft said. Whatever amount is left over will be added to other DSP efforts.
ASDSO’s list of recommendations submitted last summer included expanding EGLE’s DSP staff to 11 employees, including a full-time supervisor; three senior engineers; three junior engineers; one technician; two compliance staff; and one administrative assistant.
The task force was assembled by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy at the request of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last May.
The governor was responding to the May 19 failure of two aging, privately owned mid-Michigan dams located on the Tittabawassee River after several days of heavy rainfall. The Edenville Dam collapsed, sending water downstream to damage and breach the Sanford Dam. Massive flooding forced an estimated 11,000 residents to evacuate, destroyed approximately 2,500 buildings, and caused an estimated $200 million in damage to private homes and businesses.
Although the dams are two of four dams privately owned by Boyce Hydro LLC, regulatory jurisdiction was EGLE’s responsibility after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revoked the Edenville Dam’s license to produce hydroelectricity in 2018. An EGLE inspection conducted by dam safety engineer Jim Pawloski in October 2018 concluded the dam was in “fair condition.”
Pawloski has since retired from EGLE, bringing the total number of EGLE dam safety inspectors to its current level of two with the anticipation of adding three more to inspect Michigan’s more than 2,600 state-regulated dams.
Task force members include EGLE employees as well as the Michigan Department of Transportation, the Michigan Public Service Commission, Consumers Energy, Trout Unlimited, and Michigan State University and Michigan Technological University.
Following a preliminary online meeting chaired by EGLE Director Liesl Clark, task force members broke up into two rounds of subgroup meetings, each comprised of three groups each.