(The Center Square) – Taxpayers voiced their concerns Wednesday over a proposed ballot measure to implement a $7 million millage for the purpose of expanding and improving parks in East Grand Rapids (EGR).
The third public comment session to discuss whether to place the bond proposal on the November 2021 ballot was conducted Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after the meeting concluded, the EGR City Commission released its July 6 meeting agenda, which includes a vote on the millage proposal.
The $7 million bond would be used to realize the 2018 EGR Master Plan and 2020 EGR Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
The master plans include removing and replacing playground equipment at five parks in the city, of which four of those parks are owned by EGR Public Schools. The city has earmarked the lion’s share of the anticipated $1.7 million in funds for the project.
EGR Public Schools, incidentally, voted on June 14 in favor of placing its own separate recreation millage on the November ballot.
Another $500,000 of the proposed windfall would pay for extensive renovations to Manhattan Park and another $500,000 would pay for a dog park to be built either on existing city-owned property or on new land the city would acquire.
At a previous public comment session, resident Matt Ludeman called the proposed construction of a $532,001 splash pad “a vanity project.” He noted no reputable bank would approve a loan to a proposed project with such vague details.
One attendee on the Zoom meeting questioned the need to “rush” to complete every detail of the plan within three years. He was told completing all the components of the master plans simultaneously would help the city avoid future issues by City Commissioner Bryan Walters.
Another commentator noted the lack of city commission accountability to EGR taxpayers should the bond proposal pass and commissioners were authorized to spend the money without public oversight or input.
Property taxes paid by EGR residents are the highest in Kent County, while EGR has the second highest overall tax rate in the county. According to EGR City Manager Charles Shea, the proposed 0.5 mills would bump the average property tax up another $100 per year, assuming the city’s $400,000 median home value at a $200,000 taxable value.
Because other current EGR millages will sunset in 2022, Shea noted the city’s current 11.79 mills would only increase by 0.3 mills net should the park millage be approved by voters. He also said the city is continuing to seek grants from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, foundation grants and private donations.
East Grand Rapids commissioners announced they would seek the millage at their May 17 meeting after noting historically low municipal bond rates made borrowing money for the city parks less egregious.