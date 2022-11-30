(The Center Square) – Not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates barely changed in Michigan’s 17 labor market areas over the month, according to data released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.
“Michigan regional labor markets displayed little change during October,” Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, said in a statement. “Payroll jobs advanced modestly in most metro areas over the month.”
Michigan labor market area unemployment rates ranged from 3.1% to 5.4% during October. Six areas displayed minor rate reductions over the month, led by the Battle Creek metro area (-0.2 percentage points).
The Detroit metropolitan statistical area, Monroe MSA, Northeast Lower Michigan region, and Northwest Lower Michigan region all exhibited minor rate increases of 0.1 percentage points since September.
Seven labor market areas showed no change in the jobless rate over the month.
Unemployment rates receded in nine regions over the year, with a median reduction of 0.3 percentage points. Seven labor market areas demonstrated jobless rate advances over the year.
The Kalamazoo-Portage MSA exhibited no change in rate since October 2021.
Employment levels fell in 16 Michigan labor market areas over the month, with a median reduction of 1.1%. The most significant over-the-month employment decline of 3.2% occurred in the Northeast and the Northwest Lower Michigan regions. Employment in the Detroit metro area remained unchanged since September.
All 17 Michigan labor market areas displayed employment advances over the year, with a median increase of 1.7%. The Lansing MSA demonstrated the most pronounced over-the-year employment increase (+4.6%).
Sixteen Michigan regions exhibited labor force declines over the month, with a median reduction of 1.2%. The Northwest Lower Michigan region demonstrated the most pronounced workforce reduction (-3.1%).
Sixteen Michigan regions exhibited workforce increases over the year, with a median increase of 1.6%. The Lansing MSA showed the most considerable over-the-year labor force advance of 4.4%.
A monthly survey of employers says that Michigan's not seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs increased by 30,000 over the month or 0.7%. Michigan’s total payroll job count was 4.41 million in October. Large employment increases in industries such as government (+13,000) and professional and business services (+12,000) were partially offset by minor decreases across other sectors.
Nine Michigan metro areas exhibited nonfarm employment increases over the month, with a median increase of 0.6 percent. The most significant over-the-month job advance occurred in the Lansing MSA (+1.4%). Payroll jobs decreased in the Muskegon MSA and remained unchanged in the Battle Creek, Bay City, Midland, and Monroe metro areas since September.
Michigan's total nonfarm employment rose by 116,000 over the year or 2.7%. Twelve metro areas demonstrated job advances over the year, with a median increase of 1.6%.
Thirty-one Michigan counties demonstrated jobless rate advances between September and October. Twenty-three areas exhibited rate declines, and 29 county unemployment rates remained unchanged over the month. Jobless rates increased in 49 counties since October 2021.