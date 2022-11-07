(The Center Square) – The final lap of the 2022 midterm election is underway, and gubernatorial contenders – Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon – are barreling toward Tuesday’s finish line, when most Michigan voters head to the polls.
Both candidates are striving to deliver closing arguments that resonate with voters concerned with economic issues, fuel prices, abortion rights, school safety, police funding and parental control over public school educational and library materials.
In her barnstorming bus tour across the state over the past week, Dixon emphasized her major policy differences with Whitmer, including whether to allow transgendered athletes born male to compete against biological females.
On a campaign stop in Davison this past Friday, Dixon’s stump speech was preceded by an appearance by former University of Kentucky swimming team member Riley Gaines, who competed in the NCAA against Lia Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania swimmer who was born male and had previously competed for three years on the UPenn’s men’s swimming team.
“This is blatantly unfair and it’s wrong,” Gaines said. “I got to personally witness and feel the effects that this infringement had on myself and the other female athletes….,” she said. “I can attest to the number of tears that were shed by those poor ninth and 17th finishers who missed out on being named All-American by one place, and I can attest to the extreme discomfort in the locker room while undressing, and you turn around and there’s a 6’4” biological male with male parts watching you undress.”
During her speech, Dixon criticized the governor for imposing pandemic lockdowns and placing COVID-19 patients in nursing homes while Whitmer’s staff vacationed in Alabama and the governor visited her father in Florida.
On the topic of defunding the police, Dixon acknowledged Whitmer had increased state expenditures for the Michigan State Police, but only as a campaign ploy two weeks prior to the election. Dixon also reminded listeners that Whitmer had cut funding for secondary road patrols after the state legislature rejected her 45 cents per-gallon tax increase.
“She wanted so desperately to raise your taxes that she tried to make your cities and your communities less safe,” Dixon said. “That is how she toys with the people of Michigan. To me, that’s someone who is incredibly dangerous,” she said, before pledging a Dixon administration would spend an additional $1 billion on public safety.
“She crushed lives and livelihoods,” Dixon said. “She closed restaurants longer than any other state in the country, and we lost 3,000 restaurants.” She promised to reduce state regulations over Michigan businesses by 40% if she is elected, and said she’d take steps to improve reading and math scores for Michigan students.
Through third grade, students are learning to read so that afterwards they can read to learn, Dixon said.
Dixon concluded with a shot at current Democratic Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist’s comments at a Detroit campaign stop with former President Barack Obama.
“'This is where we get political power from the city of Detroit’” Dix quoted Gilchrist as saying. “You know what? That’s the problem. This is about service and leadership."
Whitmer still holds the lead in eight of the most recent polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight.
As noted previously by The Center Square, the candidates are statistically even in the Oct. 30 Insider Advantage poll. FiveThirtyEight’s model simulator puts Whitmer’s chances of winning at 89% to Dixon’s 11%. RealClearPolitics on Monday put Whitmer ahead of Dixon by 1.7 percentage points, but projects Dixon will upset Whitmer.
It may be a while before Michigan voters know the results. More than 1 million mail-in ballots will require counting, which could push the revelation of a final determination of vote counts to Wednesday or Thursday, in the event either Whitmer or Dixon concede beforehand.