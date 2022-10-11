(The Center Square) – The city of Detroit plans to spend federal COVID relief to pay groups to identify qualified individuals to enroll in training and return them to the workforce.
Applications are now open through early November for the new “In Detroit Organizations” program to identify long-term unemployed residents and enroll them in a JumpStart education or training program. The Center Square has asked for the total program cost but has not yet received an answer.
“There are more than 11,000 unfilled jobs available today right here in the City of Detroit and employers need people to fill them,” Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. “We are calling on community organizations that already do this kind of outreach to help us connect with Detroiters who may have given up on the idea of finding gainful employment and breaking the cycle of poverty in their family.”
The city plans to partner with up to 50 qualified IDOs with a track record of helping unemployed people find jobs. IDOs will monitor and coach participants.
Groups may apply here. Eligibility requires IDO possess at least two years of experience providing the requested services; proof of experience recruiting and meeting participants' milestones within the last two years; a minimum of three active program referrals; and experience working with nonprofits, community-based organizations, and Detroit residents.
Council President Mary Sheffield, City Council Members at-large Mary Waters and Coleman A Young, II support the program.
“I am excited to join the Administration and my fellow colleagues for the announcement of this innovative new program which aims to address the high rate of poverty which continues to plague our City. Making the Jump Start program even better, is the fact that we are engaging our local organizations and leaders and entrusting them to do this important work recognizing they are best positioned to connect with those in need,” Sheffield said in a statement.
Many local organizations have offered skills training for years. If the groups apply and achieve IDO status, they can be paid monthly by a third-party administrator as program participants reach milestones, up to $2,200 per program each participant completes, for a total of up to $8,800 per participant.
For a person enrolled in a literacy program after failing an 8th-grade reading test, for example, the IDO would be paid $300 upon enrollment, $300 upon completing the first six weeks of training, $800 when the participant improves two grade levels in reading, and $800 once they have reached an 8th-grade reading level.
The participant can then move to another program track.
“No matter what kind of future you imagine for yourself, there's only one way to prepare for it: build your skills,” Nicole Sherard-Freeman, the group executive of jobs, economy and Detroit at Work, said in a statement. “Whether you want a future in one of Detroit's fastest growing industries like manufacturing, construction, healthcare, or customer service, or you want to make the small business dream you have a reality, the economy is changing. We're all going to need more skills than we have now to create the future we want.”
The program will be funded through American Rescue Plan Act dollars and is expected to open for public enrollment early next year.