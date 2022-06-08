(The Center Square) – A city that emerged from bankruptcy in 2014 and is projecting a deficit by fiscal year 2027 must soon pay for its pension programs that it has partially dodged for nine years via its bankruptcy agreement.
Detroit Finance Director John Naglick told The Center Square in an email that the Motor City plans to spend about $131 million per year starting July 1, 2023 on pension contributions into the General Retirement System for its Police and Fire Retirement System.
Naglick said Detroit’s bankruptcy agreement – the so-called “The Grand Bargain” – allowed many entities to pay about $816 million into Detroit’s pension funds, granting the city a partial nine-year break to recover financially.
The state of Michigan paid $350 million, donors from the Detroit Institute of Art (DIA) paid $100 million, and more than a dozen foundations including the Foundation for Detroit’s Future paid a total of $366 million.
The Detroit Water and Sewer Department and the Great Lakes Water Authority paid $45.4 million annually for 10 years into the General Retirement System legacy pension plan, while the Detroit Public Library was obligated to make a $2.5 million payment annually over 10 years.
Detroit contributed $92 million to the GRS legacy pension plan over fiscal years 2015-2019. The GRS paid out $252.9 million in benefits in fiscal year 2019.
The bankruptcy agreement required Detroit to:
- Issue $1.3 billion of debt, of which $1.1 billion was delivered to creditors, including the elimination of $1.4 billion of debt related to the pension obligation certificates.
- Irrevocably transfer the DIA assets to be held in perpetuity in a trust in exchange for $816 million over 20 years to be used for pension contributions.
- Restructure the City’s retiree healthcare program, eliminating billions in unfunded legacy obligations and eliminating $1.3 billion of the net pension liability.
Mayor Mike Duggan’s proposed $1.2 billion fiscal year 2023 budget aims to place $90 million into the Retiree Protection Fund (RPF), a dedicated IRS Section 115 Trust. He aims to reach a $460 million balance before the city resumes annual pension contributions.
The city currently anticipates spending $73 million from the general fund and $58 million from the RPF in fiscal year 2024 for the $131 million payment that a Citizen’s Research Council of Michigan (CRCM) report says will soon swallow much of Detroit’s budget.
“The city will have to fund a substantial portion of the obligations for the General Retirement System and the Police and Fire Retirement System beginning 2024,” the report said. “This will impact the city’s bottom line in a way that it has not since the 2014 bankruptcy agreement.”
Duggan also wants a $30.7 million deposit into the Rainy Day Fund to total $138 million.
Detroit received $826 million in one-time federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Project Act.