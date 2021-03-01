(The Center Square) – On Monday, the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) and the Detroit Federation of Teachers (DFT) announced that all schools and grade levels will return to in-person learning on March 8.
The decision was made after closely monitoring local COVID-19 infection rates and school safety precautions for the district’s roughly 50,000 students.
“When pandemic infection rates in the City climbed beyond the five percent mark in November, we made the proactive decision to suspend in person learning until rates declined in order to keep our students and employees as safe as possible,” DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said in a statement. “Now that the infection rate in the City has consistently been well below five percent, we are ready to welcome our students and teachers back who choose to resume in person learning and teaching on Monday, March 8."
Vitti cited low infection rates and employee access to the COVID-19 vaccine in the decision.
DPSCD will continue to provide an option for online learning. Recent surveys conducted by the families and teachers showed a near doubling of interest in returning to in-person learning and teaching compared to survey results in September.
"The decision for Detroit Public Schools Community District to have Face to Face learning as an option was a decision made based upon the current data available," DFT President Terrence Martin said in a statement. "We continue to stand by operating in the best interest of the teachers, faculty, students and their families. Teachers and families still have the option to continue virtually or participate in Face to Face. We will continue to monitor this situation and make sure the best decisions and practices are in place."
Teachers who work in person for the 3rd quarter will receive $750 in hazard pay. DPSD isn’t requiring teachers or staff members to be vaccinated at this time, but they must have tested negative for COVID-19.
DPSCD has enacted extensive safety precautions to protect students and employees, including a mask mandate, daily deep cleaning, and daily temperature and symptoms checks.
All classrooms will follow social distancing protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including six feet of social distancing, daily cleaning checks, and no more than 20 students in a room.
The full reopening plan will be reviewed monthly by the District’s Board.
“After being in and taking the time to visit our schools over the past weeks, I am confident that now is the time to safely return our young scholars back to the classroom,” DPSCD Board of Education President Angelique Peterson-Mayberry said in a statement. “We are making every effort to communicate the seriousness of adhering to the safety protocols and ensuring that they are in place and fully implemented. Most importantly, we commend our relentless teachers and all dedicated staff who are making the necessary adjustments to make this opportunity possible for our families who need and elect to have it the most.”
How quickly students return to in-person learning has caused a divide between Republicans and Democrats in Lansing.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has encouraged schools to offer some form of in-person learning by March 1, while Republicans want to incentivize students to return to in-person learning as soon as possible.
Kalamazoo Public Schools have announced it will continue virtual learning for the rest of this school year.