(The Center Square) – The Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) announced a $700 million spending plan by 2027.
DPSCD Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti said much of the plan aims to repair crumbling infrastructure.
“One of the first things I observed during the superintendent interview process in 2017 was the overall low condition of school buildings,” Vitti said in a statement. “Over the last four years, I am proud of the fact that the District experienced facility investments for the first time in over a decade through unspent expenditures, but this was simply putting a band aide on a life-threatening wound. Access to federal relief funding provides us now with an opportunity to make a substantial short and long-term investment in our school buildings that paves the way to a broader investment plan to right size the district and provide each employee and student with a school building they deserve.”
DPSCD says it needs $2 billion to upgrade all buildings to a “good” rating via a Facilities Condition Index (FCI). The district will receive $1.2 billion in federal COVID aid that must be spent by Sept. 30, 2024.
The plan aims to repair buildings, demolish deactivated buildings, and repair roofs, masonry, and heating, ventilation, and air condition (HVAC) systems.
It plans to boost spending on pre-kindergarten enrollment. Stakeholders can submit public comment at seven public meetings – three of which are in person – where people can learn more about the proposed spending. That feedback will guide a final recommendation to the School Board by June 2022 to spend the $700 million.
Plan highlights include upgrading the District schools’ overall FCI rating from 40 (deficient) to 28 (fair) by 2027. A $700M set of investments will feature:
- $281 million in new school buildings.
- $35 million to reactivate school buildings for Pre-K and schools to address overcrowding.
- $82 million to add new buildings on existing campuses to address overcrowding and improve enrollment.
- $296 million to renovate school buildings districtwide and $11M to demolish school buildings.
- Plans to reactive, sell, or preserve each of the District’s unused school buildings and properties.
Board Chair Angelique Peterson-Mayberry welcomed the plan.
“This is another step in the process to making impactful short and long-term changes to provide a sustainable path forward for the largest public school district in the city and the state; this plan is not set in stone. The plan is thorough and thoughtful guided by strong data to inform and steer the conversations, engagements, and final realistic solutions,” Peterson-Mayberry said in a statement.
Over two months, the district will hold seven public meetings to explain initial recommendations and provide feedback on the plan. Below is the tentative set of dates, times, and location of the meetings:
- Cody, Mumford, Henry Ford Feeder Pattern Facility Engagement Meeting -Tuesday, March 1, 6-8 p.m. (online).
- Osborn, Denby, Pershing Feeder Pattern Facility Engagement Meeting-Monday, March 21, 6-8 p.m. (online).
- East English Village Preparatory Academy and Southeastern Facility Engagement Meeting-Wednesday, March 23, 6-8 p.m. (online).
- Northwestern, Central, Western Facility Engagement Meeting-Tuesday, April 5, 6-8 p.m. (online).
- Citywide Facility Plan Engagement-Monday, March 14, 6-8 p.m. (in person) Location TBA.
- Citywide Facility Engagement-Thursday, March 24, 6-8 p.m. (in person) Location TBA.
- Citywide Facility Engagement-Thursday, April 7, 6-8 p.m. (in person) Location TBA.