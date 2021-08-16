(The Center Square) – Two Detroit landlords sued the 36th District Court and its judge for halting evictions until Oct. 3, the Detroit News reported.
JPA Holdings LLC and Sandeep Gosal sued Chief Judge William McConico for what they say is a taking of private property without compensation.
On Aug. 4, McConico announced he would start scheduling hearings for landlords but backtracked the same day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reclassified Wayne County as having “substantial” COVID-19 spread.
"This action is brought to address the taking of private property by the [judge and 36th District Court] without just compensation," the lawsuit says, which seeks a class action.
When the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the United States in March 2020, former President Donald Trump signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, (CARES Act) eviction moratorium to minimize the collateral damage of a novel virus and millions of newly unemployed people.
The moratorium since has been extended five times, with the CDC extending an Aug. 3 order through Oct. 3.
All in all, some form of federal eviction moratorium has been piecemealed together since March 27, 2020, meaning some landlords might not have been paid by some tenants in 507 days.
One eviction moratorium prohibited tenants making up to $99,000 per year from being evicted for nonpayment of rent.
Roughly 8 million independent landlords own 24 million units of the 44 million total rental units, estimates Chicago-based landlord company Avail.
"Specifically, the directive to ban all evictions constitutes a physical taking because it has effected a government authorized physical invasion, occupation, or appropriation of plaintiffs’ private property, for the government itself or for third parties,” the suit says.