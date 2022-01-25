(The Center Square) – A financial watchdog handed Detroit a “D” grade for its finances, landing them 49 out of 75 of the nation’s largest cities, on a scale from 1 being the most healthy to 75 being the worst.
On Tuesday, Truth In Accounting (TIA), a think tank that analyzes government financial reporting, released the 2022 Financial State of the Cities (FSOC) report. TIA analysts drew fiscal year 2020 Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports from the nation’s 75 largest municipalities and ranked them with this grading scale.
- A grade: Taxpayer Surplus greater than $10,000 - 0 cities
- B grade: Taxpayer Surplus between $1 and $10,000 - 14 cities
- C grade: Taxpayer Burden between $0 and $4,900 - 26 cities
- D grade: Taxpayer Burden between $5,000 and $20,000 - 29 cities
- F grade: Taxpayer Burden greater than $20,000 - 6 cities
Detroit had $3 billion available to pay $4.7 billion worth of bills. In other words, every Detroiter would have to pay $7,600 to absolve the city’s outstanding debt of $1.6 billion.
Detroit’s overall financial condition worsened by $350 million mostly because the city’s pension plans experienced poor negative investment returns. Last year’s report ranked Detroit 46.
Despite receiving federal assistance from the CARES Act and other COVID-19 related grants, the majority of cities’ finances worsened. Total debt among the 75 largest U.S. cities amounted to $357 billion at the end of the fiscal year 2020 — $23.5 billion worse than the last fiscal year.
The report found that 61 cities did not have enough money to pay their bills. Cities with uncertain finances endanger critical taxpayer services and benefits and push bills onto future taxpayers, a looming debt that might discourage inflow migration.
“The bottom line is that the majority of cities went into the pandemic in poor fiscal health and they will most likely come out of it even worse,” TIA Founder and CEO Sheila Weinberg said in a statement.
However, 14 cities could pay bills plus more. Washington, DC had the best city finances in the U.S. with a $1.3 billion surplus. If you were to divide that figure by the number of DC taxpayers, hypothetically each taxpayer’s share is $4,800.
The average taxpayer burden across all 75 cities is $7,731.
Top Sunshine states
- Washington D.C.: $4,800 taxpayer surplus
- Irvine CA: $4,700 taxpayer surplus
- Lincoln NE: $3,100 taxpayer surplus
- Plano, TX: $2,700 taxpayer surplus
- Aurora, CO taxpayer surplus: $2,600
Bottom Five Sinkhole cities
- Portland: $24,900 taxpayer burden
- Philadelphia: $25,900 taxpayer burden
- Honolulu: $31,700 taxpayer burden
- Chicago: $43,100 taxpayer burden
- New York City: $71,400 taxpayer burden