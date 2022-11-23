(The Center Square) – A retracted “yes” vote slammed the brakes on a $49 million, five-year paratransit contract with French company Transdev at this week's Detroit City Council meeting.
The result is a temporary cut of 700 daily rides for Detroiters with disabilities.
About 130,000 disabled Detroiters rely on Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated paratransit services and will be left without full public transportation service daily for between three to six months until the city completes a new bidding process, which could leave the city vulnerable to federal lawsuits.
The Council initially voted 5-3 to approve the contract. After a recess, however, District 6 Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero motioned to reconsider the vote. She retracted her "yes" vote, which deadlocked the vote.
Santiago-Romero said she had to "vote with her conscience.”
Detroit's Executive Director of Transit Mikel Oglesby said the city typically provides 1,000 paratransit rides daily, but if the contract was rejected, it will only provide about 300 rides daily - a 70% reduction.
“So in that situation, I would be providing transportation for 300 rides per day” Oglesby said. “So that leaves 700 people in Detroit who physically will be unable to get where they need to go because of lack of service.”
A separate contract with People's Express will provide 30% of existing paratransit service and prioritize medical trips.
Councilmember Whitfield Calloway said she opposed the contract with Transdev.
"The past problems with Transdev's services are well documented and deserves a vote against the contract," she said. "There's no reason to believe Transdev will be held accountable. Although the new RFP will take months, it's far better than suffering for another five years. I am aware of the possible legal liability that may arise during the re-bid process; however, this is far less than another five years of subpar service."
Council member Fred Durhall III said it was a tough decision but voted yes.
“We are going to be looking at performance because we still have the authority as a city to come back and terminate this contract if they’re not performing up to service, and we will be keeping a very close eye on that,” Durhall said.
“I’m in a position where I can’t sacrifice 700 rides [per day] - I can’t do that in good conscience,” Durhall said.
Councilmember Mary Waters said that "Transdev service was so horrible, they shouldn't have been allowed to bid on this contract. Riders are willing to sacrifice future service to not have them for another five years."
City Council President Mary Sheffield, who voted to approve the contract, said the council was put into a "bad situation” and should have had more options.
"I cannot stress enough that the council be presented well in advance, especially with $49 million at stake. If we vote this down, our offices will be flooded with riders trying to get service," Sheffield said.
Detroit Department of Transportation is building a new paratransit model, bringing services in-house and using new providers. DDOT will start this model on Jan. 1.
Oglesby said that future service will be "better either way because we're taking over several services."