(The Center Square) – The Detroit City Council approved a $60 million tax break for the renovation of Bedrock’s Hudson building after two delayed votes and new commitments to the community.
The City Council approved the 10-year tax abatement 5-4, with members Angela Whitfield-Calloway, Latisha Johnson, Pro Tem James Tate, and Gabriela Santiago-Romero voting no.
In June, Detroiter pushback delayed the votes over giving a company owned by Rocket Financial's Dan Gilbert, who Forbes says is worth $15.6 billion, a tax break.
At-large Councilman Mary Waters wrote in a Detroit News op-ed in early July that billionaires shouldn’t get handouts of taxpayer money without promising to help the “entire community.”
Waters wrote that the Hudson site received an “immense” amount of public support, qualifying for $618 million in transformational Brownfield tax credits over two decades.
“I will not entertain any additional public assistance for this project without concrete guarantees of investments to help improve our entire community, not just downtown,” Waters wrote. “My colleagues and I have worked on several areas where we need guarantees to ensure benefit for all our community members, but we must go further.”
Rocket's Steve Ogden, president of government relations, and Jared Fleisher, vice president of government relations, said they added several amendments since the last meeting.
"We came back and recognized that there needed to be even more finer point to the pencil," Ogden said.
Bedrock offered the following to address community concerns, including to “digital inclusion” programs supported by Waters.
- Dedicate 20% of the ground level retail space in the Hudson site development to Detroit-based small businesses and other community programming.
- Dedicate $1 million to support the growth and development of those small businesses in Hudson site.
- Invest $5 million in projects in support of the Neighborhood Improvement Fund, such as recreation centers, parks, blight elimination, and affordable housing.
Bedrock said it supported three new commitments to digital inclusion, including
- investing $1 million to support the creation of a “one-stop-shop”, which includes a call center to field inquiries about digital opportunities.
- Committed to supporting programming in its 22 neighborhood technology hubs, including education so seniors can avoid online scams and access digital financial literacy. Fleisher said less than 30% of Detroiters have access to online banking.
- Committing to a long-term partnership to create an internship pipeline from Detroit Public School Districts into technology jobs in the Rock family companies and training in technology skills.
Rocket also offered to make 30% of Bedrock housing be affordable at 60% of the area median income, up from an initial 20% of housing at 80% the area median income.
Waters welcomed a hotline for Detroiters' technology problems, such as getting an affordable laptop or finding out if you qualify for lower-cost internet service, or to find a job.
"They did a thorough job explaining this digital effort," Waters said. "I appreciate the comments from our community and sometimes we don't always agree…."
Tate voted against the project, saying the public wasn’t notified of the vote but welcomed the new agreements.
“People should know what we’re going to vote on before we come into the committee of the whole, especially an item this large,” Tate said.
Council Member Angela Whitfield-Calloway said she “absolutely” opposed the subsidy because it was a "disservice to our taxpayers.”