(The Center Square) – Nine of the 10 top-ranked open-enrollment public schools in the Motor City are charter schools, according to rankings published by U.S. News & World Report.
The state’s highest-ranked open-enrollment public school is Black River Public School, another charter school located in Holland. Black River placed seventh in the Michigan rankings, placing behind six schools classified as selective-enrollment or as schools limiting enrollment to only students living within school district borders.
Open-enrollment schools are schools that are open to every student in Michigan, and that don’t require selective test scores or an application that can be reviewed and denied.
The schools are ranked in the magazine’s annual “Best High Schools in America.”
In determining rankings, U.S. News & World Report considers six factors: college readiness; reading and math proficiency; reading and math performance; underserved student performance; college curriculum breadth; and graduation rates.
College readiness is determined by participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams.
The nine Detroit public charter schools making the list are:
- Universal Academy
- Voyageur College Prep
- Cesar Chavez Academy
- Detroit Edison Public School Academy
- Detroit Community Schools
- Jalen Rose Leadership Academy
- University Preparatory Academy
- University Preparatory Art & Design
- Cornerstone Health and Technology High School
Charter schools are all public schools in every sense, Buddy Moorehouse, vice president of public relations and media, Michigan Association of Public School Academies (MAPSA), told The Center Square.
“All charter school teachers are certified, all state tests are taken and all public school requirements are strictly adhered to,” Moorehouse said. “We must follow Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and Open Meeting Act rules.”
Charter schools differ from traditional public schools in that charter schools are smaller and therefore possess greater freedom to innovate, Moorehouse said. “At the same time, charter schools are accountable for results up to and including closure if they don’t measure up – something that would never happen to a traditional public school.”
Juan Martinez is the school leader and director of district operations for Cesar Chavez Academy High School in Detroit. Martinez told The Center Square his school has experienced some success with the U.S. News & World Report rankings in the past, most notably in 2012 and 2013.
"To see this happening for our community is outstanding," he said. "We will continue to seek new ways of creating educational opportunities our kids deserve to have."
Charter schools were denied a bump in per student spending last fall during Michigan’s budget standoff between the Republican legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Whitmer approved a $240 per student increase for traditional public schools, but vetoed the same appropriation for public charter school students. The veto sparked protests throughout the state until Whitmer ultimately relented to approve the state funding.