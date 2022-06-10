(The Center Square) – Despite a $517,640 budget increase over two years, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department says it's handling some non-urgent calls via telephone because Michigan’s average per-gallon price reached $5.21.
"We have exhausted what funds were budgeted for fuel with several months to go before the budget reset," Sheriff Michael Main said in a Facebook post.
Documents show the Isabella County Sheriff's Office budget jumped from $3.18 million in 2020 to $3.7 million in 2022 – a 16.2% increase. About 70,300 people live in the county.
The Road Patrols budget has also increased from $123,541 to $134,080 over those two years, an 8.5% increase.
Main said he instructed deputies to “manage non-in-progress calls, non-life-threatening calls, [and] calls that do not require evidence collection or documentation” over the phone.
"Deputies will continue to provide patrols to all areas of the county, they will respond to those calls that need to be managed in person," Main's social media post continued. "Any call that is in progress with active suspects will involve a response by the deputies. I want to assure the community that safety is our primary goal, and we will continue to respond to those types of calls."
Governments often plead with taxpayers for more money despite continuing to spend more money. For example, in 2020, Isabella County’s general fund revenue expenditures totaled $21.6 million, and by 2022, it leaped to $24.4 million – nearly a 13% increase. However, the county plans to spend all $24.4 million in 2022, leaving little for extra expenses like inflation.
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department hasn’t yet responded to a request for comment about what extra services taxpayers received for the additional $517,000 boost. Even more strange, neither the Isabella County Sheriff's Facebook page or the original post is still available on Facebook.
From 2020 to 2022, Isabella County’s public safety budget – including the Sheriff, Road Patrol, Marine Safety, Corrections, Emergency Management, and Animal Control departments – increased by more than $1.1 million. But taxpayers might still see reduced services, despite paying 56% of the county’s 2022 budget.
Some large cities in Isabella County aren't hurting financially because they saved money instead of continuing to hike spending. For example, the general fund revenue of Mount Pleasant, population 25,000, jumped from $13.9 million in 2019 to $16.1 million in 2022, a nearly 16% increase.
But instead of spending all revenue, the city plans only to pay $14.8 million on 2022 general fund expenditures. In 2019, it spent $6.9 million on public safety and only increased public safety spending by $805,868 in 2022.
Michigan taxpayers are financially stretched by record 40-year high inflation and record gas prices, but many haven’t gotten pay boosts since 2020.