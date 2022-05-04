(The Center Square) – Four new lawmakers will represent Michiganders after a May 3 special election.
Winners of the special election will fill vacated seats until Dec. 31, 2022 in districts based on maps before state redistricting.
Republicans won two of the four state House races, with Democrat Walker City Commissioner Carol Glanville upsetting Republican Robert Regan to fill the 74th Michigan House District seat.
In March, Regan came under fire for controversial rape comments he said on a virtual live stream: "Having three daughters, I tell my daughters, well, 'If rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it.'" Regan said.
Glanville welcomed the support on Tuesday night.
"West Michigan values of integrity, decency, and care for the common good won tonight," Glanville tweeted. Glanville will fill a seat vacated after Mark Huizenga was elected to the Michigan Senate.
Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes welcomed the upset.
“Backed up with hard work and smart strategy, this is a solid start to the 2022 election season, and we are already doing this work in every corner of Michigan," Barnes said in a statement. "Ms. Glanville's impressive win will energize us to redouble our efforts everywhere to defend democracy in our great state.”
Meanwhile, free-market Michigan Freedom Fund Executive Director Tori Sachs said the GOP could reclaim the seat in the upcoming election.
"Candidates matter. Voters decide. The GOP won this seat 63%-37% in 2020. We couldn’t support Regan & it’s clear voters couldn’t either," Sachs tweeted Tuesday. "The GOP can & will pick this seat back up in November if a credible candidate is nominated in August."
Primaries and general elections for the next term, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and based on the new district maps approved by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be held in August and November.
Republican Mike Harris of Clarkston defeated Democrat Kent Douglas of Waterford in the state House District 43 special general election in Oakland County. He will replace former Rep. Andrea Schroeder, R- Independence Township, who died last year.
Republican Terence Mekoski of Shelby Township won District 36. Mekowski will fill the seat of former Rep. Doug Wozniak, who was elected to the state Senate.
“The Michigan Freedom Network is proud to congratulate Mike Harris on his special election victory tonight,” Sachs said in a statement. “Harris’ success is a win for all Michiganders who value Freedom and we’re proud to have Mike Harris join the fight against the radical left as we all work to undo the damage of Whitmer’s destructive mandates, disastrous policies and historic inflation.”
Democrat Jeffrey Pepper prevailed in Wayne County's District 15 to fill the spot of Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, D-Dearborn, who was elected mayor of Dearborn. Harris is a small business owner and retired police officer from Waterford.
The House GOP still holds a four-seat majority. However, all seats are up for grabs this year in new districts.