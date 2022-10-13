(The Center Square) – A Dearborn board of education meeting shut down this week for unruly behavior over sexually explicit books in the school library will resume at 7 p.m. Thursday at Stout Middle School.
Hundreds of people packed the Monday meeting, during which protesters booed and jeered at board members to the extent the school said it “was forced to suspend” the meeting “due to safety concerns” after the crowd led several “vote them out” chants.
Board President Roxanne McDonald said the district is revamping its “outdated book review process” for more than 500,000 physical books.
"We understand that people have differing opinions," McDonald said to silence the crowd. "We will conduct ourselves as adults. We will not boo; we will not jeer. You can clap if you’d like, and you’ll listen to the speaker."
Superintendent Glenn Maleyko encouraged parents to work with the district on age-appropriate content concerns.
“We encourage our parents to work with the district if they have concerns about the age-appropriateness of particular items in our media centers. With nearly 500,000 books in our school libraries, it is possible something slipped in that shouldn’t be there, despite our best efforts,” Maleyko said in a statement. “The proper procedure to remove books is to bring that title to the attention of the media specialist at your child’s school, so we can begin the Book Challenge process.”
Last week the district released its updated Guidelines for the Selection and Review of Media Materials. Parents now have a more precise method to keep their children from checking out specific titles from the school library or from checking out any materials from the library.
“We will not promise to remove every book because we know different parents have different opinions about some materials,” Maleyko said. “But we do promise to take the time to reevaluate items parents may be concerned about if they reach out to the media specialist.”
One parent has brought six books to the district’s attention, which are going through the new review process.
Board member Adel Mozip agreed that some books may have "fallen through the cracks."
The updated guidelines say:
“Dearborn Public Schools believes that media materials containing graphic and/or gratuitous violence, sexual content, expletives, or hate speech, and without literary or educational merit should not be included in our school media centers."
Signs at the Monday meeting included “keep your dirty books in the closet” and “save children, keep porn out of schools.”
The district planned to hold the meeting at Fordson High but changed the location because of scheduling conflicts and a discussion with Dearborn Police. Auditorium attendance will be limited to 600 people and signs will be banned.
The meeting will be broadcast live on the district’s YouTube channel and will likely take more than three hours.