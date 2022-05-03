(The Center Square) – A group called “Save Our Schools” is hosting a news conference at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, at the Commonwealth Commerce Center at 209 East Washington Ave, Jackson, MI, 489201.
A news release says the event will “expose” racially divisive, far-left ideologies promoted at Jackson County Public Schools and by the Jackson County Intermediate School Board.
The event aims to push back against “critical race theory (CRT), social emotional learning, restorative justice, and the sexualization and grooming of young children in our schools,” a news release says.
Speakers will include Linda Lee Tarver and Tami Carlone, candidates for the Michigan State Board of Education, and Sevag Vartanian, candidate for the University of Michigan Regents Board.
The group argues that schools should focus on teaching basic skills, including reading and math, instead of “indoctrinating our school children.”
Critics say the state is injecting woke ideology into curriculum, such as the Michigan Department of Civil Rights advocating for a resource guide highlighting a Chicago Public Schools racial equity plan with a glossary of terms that included:
- “Anti-blackness, or the socially constructed rendering of black bodies as inhuman, disposable, and inherently problematic, endures in the organizational arrangement and cultural ethos of American social institutions, including her K-12 schools, colleges, and universities.”
- “Privilege: Unearned social power accorded by the formal and informal institutions of society to ALL members of a dominant group (e.g. White privilege, male privilege, etc.). Privilege is usually invisible to those who have it because they are taught not to see it, but nevertheless, it puts them at an advantage over those who do not have it.”
- “Race: A powerful social idea that gives people different access to opportunities and resources. Race is not biological, but it is real. A political construction created to concentrate power with White people and legitimize dominance over non-White people.”
In January, Michigan parents protested a school-sponsored 21-day equity challenge and CRT material taught at Farmington High School. In addition to “white privilege checklists,” the challenge asked participants to “join a BLM or affiliated protest” to bail out arrested protesters and rioters, and included a list of “microaggressions to avoid,” such as calling America “the land of opportunity.”