(The Center Square) – When Michigan’s divided Legislature voted to place term limits and financial disclosures on the November 8 ballot, they touted the possibility of making transparent the finances of many state leaders.
But Kurt O’Keefe, executive director of the Michigan Term Limits Defense Committee, says lawmakers just want to extend the time they can serve.
“They want to amend the Constitution to double the time you can serve in the House from six to 12 years and to up the time in the Senate by 50% from eight years to 12 years,” O’Keefe said in a phone interview with The Center Square.
Proposal B, a 1992 constitutional amendment passed by voters, limits legislators to serve 14 years, including three two-year House terms and two four-year Senate terms.
The new proposed amendment aims to lower the total serving time allowed from 14 years (six years in the House and eight years in the Senate) to 12 years: six two-year House terms, three four-year Senate terms, or a combination of serving the entire time in one chamber or the other.
O’Keefe says lawmakers could pass transparency measures via statute but can’t change term limits dictated by the state constitution. He said that allowing lawmakers to serve longer in each chamber would make it easier for lobbyists, ex-office holders, and other interest groups to influence state policy.
He said that under this proposal, former legislators who term limits have ousted could run again.
For example, Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Twp., resigned last week to become a lobbyist for the Spartan Nash food company. He was term-limited out.
There are two ways to place a question on the ballot. The first is by a two-thirds vote of the Legislature, requiring the support of Democrat and Republican leaders; or by gathering about 425,000 valid signatures.
A day before lawmakers voted the proposal onto the ballot, the Political Action Committee Voters for Transparency and Term Limits was collecting signatures for a constitutional amendment but then pivoted to ask legislators to send a constitutional amendment to voters, which O’Keefe says saved them $5 million.
According to the House Fiscal Agency, the financial transparency proposal would require the governor, the lieutenant governor, the attorney general, the secretary of state, and each lawmaker to file an annual financial disclosure report with the Department of State.
The report would have to disclose assets, income sources, liabilities, positions held, gifts received, and more.
But here’s the catch: The Legislature would have to enact the provisions. If not enacted by December 31, 2023, a Michigan resident could sue the Legislature and the governor in the Michigan Supreme Court to enforce the provisions.
Voters will decide in November.