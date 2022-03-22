(The Center Square) – Critics are saying tweets emanating from the office of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer earlier this week contradict the policies she enacted and insisted on enforcing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One outspoken critic is Tori Sachs, executive director of the Michigan Freedom Fund. Specifically, Sachs took issue with a tweet related to the governor's prioritization of education in Michigan.
On March 20, 2022, Whitmer tweeted: “Kids belong in schools. That's why my administration made sure that schools were able to open safely for in-person learning, because we know that students learn better in classrooms.”
Sachs characterized the governor’s tweet as trying to “rewrite history,” citing harm done to students due to virtual schooling practices. Overall, 2021 statewide test scores showed that students suffered during virtual learning. More than half of Michigan students between 1st and 3rd Grade currently are deficient in reading.
“Whitmer’s brazen attempt to rewrite history is an insult to the parents and students who face long-term damage as a result of the governor’s shutdowns, mandates and education vetoes,” Sachs said in a statement. “Parents and families will not be fooled by the Governor’s attempt to establish her own Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth’ to rewrite history.”
On March 21, Whitmer tweeted: “It’s critical that we uplift the voices of every small business owner as we continue growing our economy.”
Both of the governor's tweets seem like a dizzying change from an era not too long ago when she issued nearly 200 executive orders and frequently changed her own rules over the objections of the business community.
For example, Whitmer’s orders slashed the revenue of one Grand Rapids-based caterer by 93%.
“How do you survive on 6.4% of revenue?” Kim Smith, the owner of Above and Beyond catering asked lawmakers in March 2021 about COVID restrictions after her pleas to Whitmer brought no response.
Gyms and workout facilities were also closed under the governor’s orders.
Gary Marshall, owner of FitStop24 in Niles and Dowagiac, reopened his gyms on June 1 – three months before Whitmer allowed gyms to open, despite COVID disproportionately killing overweight, unhealthy, and older adults. He was charged with 30 misdemeanors and fined $18,000 for operating his business. All penalties were eventually dropped.
Other instances of the impacts of the governor’s COVID-19 orders include:
- In March 2021, Whitmer issued a line-item veto of $405 million in small business tax relief.
- In July 2021, Whitmer vetoed a tax break for small businesses, less than 24 hours after touting them as the “backbone” of the economy. Whitmer said the bill was too costly and would “primarily benefit a small number of Michiganders.”
- In August 2020, Whitmer’s administration determined strip clubs and casinos were safe but closed bowling alleys for longer than five months despite widespread safety measures.
- To slow the spread of COVID in 2020, Whitmer criminalized operating motorboats.
- Another order declared stores over 50,000 feet couldn’t sell gardening supplies because it’s not safe, but smaller stores could.
- She also banned travel between two residences, haircuts, and certain advertising in stores larger than 50,000 square feet.
- Whitmer shut down in-person schools in March of 2020 for the rest of the school year.
- In November 2020, Whitmer shut down schools, colleges, and indoor dining at restaurants and bars for a “three week” pause that stretched into a 75-day shutdown.
- Owosso barber Karl Manke was fined $9,000 for cutting hair during the lockdown prohibitions.