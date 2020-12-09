(The Center Square) – The Michigan State House of Representatives has three days to pass two weeks’ worth of bills before the end of the 2020 session.
The House canceled their scheduled session on Wednesday and Thursday due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, announced the canceled session days after a staff member who works with a broad range of members and committees tested positive for the virus. The staff member wasn’t involved in the Oversight Committee last week attended by Rudy Giuliani, who later tested positive for the virus.
“This person may not have even been a close contact of many representatives given the timeline. However, some representatives who have been working closely with that person are now choosing to test and isolate pending results,” Chatfield said in a statement. “Because of that, we will no longer be holding session or committee on Wednesday or Thursday.”
That pushes off hearings to address criminal justice reform, a COVID-19 response, and property tax reform to next week.
House bills 5029 and 6453 aim to allow Michiganders convicted of one offense of operating while intoxicated (OWI) or driving under the influence (DUI) a chance to clear their record.
Under the bill, a first-time OWI isn’t automatically expunged. The requester must wait ten years to become eligible. It would then be up to a judge.
Neither a drunk/drugged driving offense causing death or serious injury nor repeat offenses could be set aside under the proposed legislation.
Jesse Kelly, a government affairs specialist at The R Street Institute, said the package would grant a “second chance at a life free from the collateral consequences associated with a criminal history record.”
“Nearly nine in 10 employers, four in five landlords, and three in five colleges now using background checks, any record — no matter how old or minor — can put employment, housing, education, and other basics permanently out of reach,” Kelly told The Center Square. “In fact, research from the University of Michigan finds that people are 11% more likely to be employed and are earning 22% higher wages one year after a record has been cleared.”
“With the most expansive Clean Slate record-clearing bill in the country already signed into law, the introduction of this expansion demonstrates that state lawmakers are committed to improving lives, to providing second chances, and to ensuring they continue to remain a leader on this important issue,” Kelly said.
The bills are supported by Chatfield, Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack.
There’s also property tax reform.
If enacted into law, SB 676 and SB 1137 will align Michigan tax law with the Michigan Supreme Court July ruling that ruled local governments withholding any surplus from tax-foreclosure sales unconstitutional.
In 2014, Oakland County seized retiree Uri Rafaeli’s home over $8.41 of initial overdue property taxes and sold the property for $24,500 – more than $35,000 less than Rafaeli paid for it – and then pocketed $24,214.
Rafaeli walked away empty-handed.
Under the legislation, once a judge determines the amount owed to a claimant, the county treasurer would disburse the funds within 21 days. Anyone interested in the property could file a claim to remaining sale proceeds after required taxes, interest, penalties, and other costs are paid.
The House is also considering SB 1246, which aims to amend the Open Meetings Act to allow public bodies to meet electronically through Mar. 31, 2021, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The current law sunsets the exclusion on Jan. 1.