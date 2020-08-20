(The Center Square) – For the fourth week in a row, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said that the largest source of COVID-19 outbreaks was nursing homes.
As of July 31, the most recent data available to reporters, nursing homes saw 112 COVID-19 outbreaks.
Marianne Udow-Phillips, executive director of the Center for Health Research Transformation at the University of Michigan, told The Center Square that two likely sources of COVID-19 spread are from nursing home staff and residents.
“We have a lot of data that confirms that the rate of cases within nursing homes is very connected to the rate of cases in the community at large that they’re located in,” Udow-Phillips said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut off access to most nursing home visitors in March.
Research suggests a connection between the staff rates of COVID-19 cases and the nursing home residents' cases, Udow-Phillips said.
One working study tracked geolocation data from 30 million smartphones and found that 7 percent of phones entering a nursing home also accessed at least one other nursing facility, even after visitor restrictions cut off the general public.
“We construct network measures of nursing home connectedness and estimate that nursing homes have, on average, connections with 15 other facilities,” researchers concluded.
Survey reviews of the Manor of Novi showed it failed to consistently screen temperatures and symptoms of incoming staff and visitors.
Udow-Phillips also pointed to COVID-19 spread from nursing home residents transferred from other facilities, if the admitting facility violates infection control protocols.
For example, Samaritas Lodge Skilled Nursing Facility in Kent County admitted or readmitted 19 COVID-19 patients, and the facility was cited for not isolating residents.
State data reports that 33 residents died of COVID-19 at Samaritas.
In Wayne County, Rivergate Terrace recorded 37 COVID-19 resident deaths and had at least 21 COVID-19 patients admitted or readmitted.
Internal documents show the facility violated safety precautions and reused personal protective equipment (PPE) between isolated and non-isolated patients.
The struggle with nursing home safey isn’t isolated to Michigan.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has fined over 3,400 nursing homes more than $15 million for violating infection control requirements and failing to report COVID-19 data.
Deficiencies at 180 homes in 22 states triggered "immediate jeopardy" – conditions that caused or were likely to cause serious harm or death.
The pandemic augmented pre-existing industry challenges such as attracting and maintaining direct care staff, Salli Pung, state long-term care ombudsman, told The Center Square.
Pung said workers also struggle to find childcare and worry about spreading COVID-19 to their family, especially when they don’t have enough PPE.
“We also know that nursing homes, homes for the aged, adult foster care, and other non-licensed assisted living settings were not a priority for much needed PPE,” Pung told The Center Square in an email. “Several of those settings are still struggling to acquire adequate PPE to protect residents and staff from COVID-19.”
Their work is hard, relatively low paying, and emotionally taxing, Udow-Phillips added.
COVID-19 has killed 2,088 nursing home residents and 21 staff members in Michigan, totaling about one-third of the state’s total deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Udow-Phillips said that in the very early COVID-19 stages, the state focused on ensuring acute care hospitals weren’t overwhelmed.
“Now, we have an opportunity to really focus on how we help our nursing homes be successful and protect patients,” Udow-Phillips said.