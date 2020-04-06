(The Center Square) – As of Sunday, the death toll of COVID-19 in Michigan reached 617. An additional 15,718 Michigan residents are confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus.
According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, 293 of the state’s COVID-19 fatalities occurred in Wayne County. Other southeast Michigan counties hard hit by the pandemic are Oakland and Macomb.
John Hopkins also reports more than 337,900 cases were confirmed nationwide, with 17,582 confirmed recoveries and more than 9,600 deaths. Internationally, 1.3 million people were confirmed cases with 70,482 confirmed fatalities.
Men account for 61 percent of total COVID-19 deaths, reported John Hopkins. Additionally, 33 percent of deaths were 80 or older; 26 percent were between the ages of 70 and 79; 20 percent between the ages of 60 and 69; 12 percent between the ages of 50 and 59; 6 percent between the ages of 40 and 49; 2 percent between the ages of 30 and 39; and 1 percent between the ages of 0 and 29.