(The Center Square) – The Michigan Court of Claims ruled that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer exceeded her statutory authority in increasing penalties for workplace violations through Executive Order 2020-97.
At least one party received the opinion Monday, which is the first time a court has ruled that one of Whitmer’s more than 100 executive orders violated the law.
The Mackinac Center Legal Foundation joined the Miller Johnson law firm to sue Whitmer in May on behalf of a private landscaping company and the Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan (ABC), a trade association representing more than 900 construction-related firms.
A violation of Whitmer’s orders can bring up to a $500 fine and 90 days in jail under the Emergency Powers of Governor Act or the Emergency Management Act.
But Whitmer claimed that violating her 97th order violated the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Act (MIOSHA), which augments possible penalties up to a $70,000 fine and three years in jail.
Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murry wrote that Whitmer “exceeded her statutory authority by effectively bootstrapping into EO 2020-97 penalties that are found in MIOSHA.”
“EO 2020-97 did much more than provide guidance and ensure that the law was faithfully executed,” Murray continued. “Indeed, the order created scores of new restrictions and demands and attempted to make these new restrictions and demands subject to penalties beyond what the Legislature granted.”
Murray ruled that the MIOSHA penalties threatened under Whitmer’s emergency powers are void.
If a business violated the order and MIOSHA, then each penalty could be separately applied, Murray said.
Director of the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation Patrick Wright celebrated the win.
“As a nation and as a state, we protect individual rights through the separation of powers,” Wright said in a statement. “Here, the Court of Claims rebuked the governor for seeking to make her own law, to dramatically increase potential penalties and to enforce it through an agency she directly controls.”
The rest of the order is still valid.
“The Court defended Michigan workers today, striking down Gov. Whitmer’s attempt to weaponize MIOSHA against safe jobsites that are taking good faith precautions to combat COVID-19,” ABC State Director Jeff Wiggins said in a statement.
“This decision allows more than 100,000 craft trades professionals to continue operating safely without the threat of multiple, arbitrary and significant fines or other MIOSHA penalties.”