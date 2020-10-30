(The Center Square) – The Michigan Court of Claims declined to hear Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s appeal to ban open carry of firearms near polling places, noting that voter intimidation is already illegal.
"Voter intimidation is – and remains – illegal under current Michigan law," the three-judge panel said in its Thursday ruling.
"Accordingly, anyone who intimidates a voter in Michigan by brandishing a firearm (or, for that matter, by threatening with a knife, baseball bat, fist, or otherwise menacing behavior) is committing a felony under existing law, and that law is – and remains – enforceable by our executive branch as well as local law enforcement.”
Michigan Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray previously issued a preliminary injunction stopping Benson's Oct. 16 directive.
Murray said the rule affecting millions of Michiganders didn’t go through the Administrative Procedures Act, the proper rulemaking process.
Benson issued the order eight days after the federal government foiled an alleged attempt to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and a months-long dispute over whether guns should be banned on Capitol grounds.
Attorney General Dana Nessel appealed the decision to the Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday.
Nessel's press secretary, Ryan Jarvi, cited a Detroit News/WDIV-TV poll showing that 73% of Michigan voters say openly carried guns should be banned near polling places.
“The merits of this issue – which impacts all Michiganders – deserves full and expedited consideration by our State’s highest court,” Jarvi wrote.