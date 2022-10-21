(The Center Square) – Just 20 days before the Nov. 8 election, a Michigan Court of Claims judge has blocked some of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s rules for election challengers, saying they violated the Administrative Procedures Act.
Judge Brock Swartzle wrote in a Thursday order that the May 2022 election manual “does not have the force of law” and ordered Benson to either rescind or change the manual to comply with state election law.
"An executive branch department cannot do by instructional guidance what it must do by promulgated rule," Swartzle wrote. "This straightforward legal maxim does most of the work in resolving these three consolidated cases."
The Michigan Republican party sued in September, claiming the rules violated the right of Michigan election poll challengers via artificial restrictions.
"Under the APA, only a department's 'rule,' promulgated by that department through the crucible of public notice-and-comment rulemaking, has the force and effect of law," Swartzle wrote. "Any other pronouncement by a department does not have the force and effect of law unless specifically authorized by our Legislature."
Swartzle wrote that the needed revisions are relatively narrow in scope and shouldn't be time-consuming.
Jake Rollow, a spokesman for Benson's office, said they would appeal the decision “to provide certainty to all voters, clerks, election workers and election challengers on how to maintain the peace and order at all voting locations that state law requires and every voter expects and deserves.”
“Michigan elections require tens of thousands of officials, employees and volunteers to all work in concert in service of the millions of citizens casting ballots and in its role overseeing this complex and decentralized system statewide, the Michigan Bureau of Elections has always provided clear and detailed instruction for interaction among all participants to ensure legal compliance, transparency, and equal treatment of all voters,” Rollow said in a statement.
The ruling is the second time a court has invalidated Benson’s election rules. In May 2021, a Court of Claims judge struck down Benson’s directive for the 2020 presidential election that local election clerks presume absentee ballot signatures are valid. A judge wrote, "The presumption is found nowhere in state law.”
The Michigan GOP welcomed the ruling.
“This is an incredible victory for election integrity and the rule of law in Michigan,” Chair Ron Weiser said in a statement. “This legal win will help deliver the transparency needed in our elections and it sends a clear message to Jocelyn Benson and her Democrat cronies that meddling in our elections to their benefit won’t be tolerated. Our goal as a party continues to be the same: we want to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat and we won’t take our eyes off the ball.”