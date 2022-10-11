(The Center Square) – A Michigan judge sided with the state in a lawsuit challenging a new prevailing wage policy, but the plaintiffs plan to appeal.
Judge Douglas Shapiro of the Michigan Court of Claims agreed with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel that the Department of Technology, Management and Budget didn't violate the law when it implemented its prevailing wage policy that will augment taxpayer costs for some projects.
In July, the Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan, a trade association representing approximately 900 construction and related firms, and The Mackinac Center sued Michigan over the policy. ABC asked for a preliminary injunction to enjoin DTMB from requiring prevailing wages for state contracts over $50,000, claiming that Michigan can’t mandate the wage rate of its contractors because of the repeal of Michigan’s prevailing wage law in 2018.
The court denied ABC’s motion for preliminary injunction and granted DTMB’s motion for summary disposition. The court agreed that DTMB did not violate the separation of powers when it set the prevailing wage policy. The court also decided that DTMB wasn’t required to follow the formal rulemaking process of the Administrative Procedures Act of 1969 when implementing the wage policy because the policy is an exception to the APA’s rulemaking requirements.
ABC President Jimmy Greene said they plan to appeal.
“This dismissal was totally unsurprising, especially since we’ve seen the lower courts give Gov. Whitmer a pass on abusing executive authority before, as was evidenced by the lockdowns that ultimately were declared illegal by Michigan Supreme Court,” Greene said in a statement. “Reinstating prevailing wage is yet another example of the governor using unilateral authority, this time to directly ignore the will of the people and the Legislature. We will bring this fight to the Court of Appeals on behalf of contractors and taxpayers. We hope they will dig much deeper on this issue and render a decision supporting our challenge.”
ABC’s claim of appeal is due with the Michigan Court of Appeals by October 31.
Attorney General Dana Nessel welcomed the ruling.
“Michigan workers deserve to be paid a competitive wage,” Nessel said in a statement. “This ruling from the Court affirms the authority of the State to set best business practices and require fair wages be paid by those who do business with Michigan.”