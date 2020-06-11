(The Center Square) – The Michigan Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled that the legislation allowing Enbridge to build a tunnel to house Line 5 under the Straits of Mackinac is constitutional.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel, two Democrats, have opposed the pipeline that transports petroleum products.
The GOP-led legislature in 2018 enacted Act 359 with former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder to allow Enbridge to build a proposed tunnel to house a replacement section of Line 5.
In 2019, Nessel issued an opinion declaring that the Act violated the Title-Object Clause of the Michigan Constitution because “the substance of these provisions exceeds the scope of what is generally reflected in the title.”
Whitmer issued an executive order telling her agencies to pause progress. In response, Enbridge sued in June 2019, and the Court of Claims sided against Nessel, who appealed the decision.
Appeals court Judges Thomas Cameron, Mark T. Boonstra, and Anica Letica agreed with the Court of Claims.
“We reject each of these challenges because the title of Act 359 provides fair notice of each of those challenged provisions and the provisions are germane to the Act’s general purpose,” the panel ruled.
Nessel spokeswoman Courtney Covington said in an email that the state plans to appeal the decision to the Michigan Supreme Court.
“While we are disappointed by the Court of Appeals decision, we stand by our position that Act 359 is unconstitutional,” Covington wrote.
Republicans have generally supported the tunnel, citing high-paying jobs and cheap propane to heat Michigan homes, while environmental groups fear an accident similar to the Kalamazoo River oil spill in 2010.
Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy told The Center Square in an email that the decision “once again confirms that Act 359 is constitutional and that Enbridge’s agreements with the State of Michigan are valid and enforceable.”
“We look forward to working with the State to make a safe pipeline even safer. We are investing $500 million in the tunnel’s construction – thereby further protecting the waters of the Great Lakes and everyone who uses them," Duffy wrote.
"Pending receipt of all permits and regulatory approvals, we anticipate completing construction of the tunnel in 2024.”