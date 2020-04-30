(The Center Square) – The Michigan Court of Claims Wednesday denied a motion for a preliminary injunction that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order was unconstitutional.
Whitmer issued 60 Executive Orders throughout March and April, some of which mandated the closure of businesses as well as requiring residents to stay home.
Now, more than 1 million Michiganders have filed for unemployment, and some sought legal action to get back to work.
They haven’t succeeded yet.
The court ruled “that entry of a preliminary injunction would be more detrimental to the public than it would to plaintiffs.”
“Although the Court is painfully aware of the difficulties of living under the restrictions of these executive orders, those difficulties are temporary, while to those who contract the virus and cannot recover (and to their family members and friends), it is all too permanent,” Judge Christopher M. Murray wrote.
The plaintiffs had argued the “mandatory quarantine” enacted through Executive Order 2020-59 violated rights to procedural due process and substantive due process.
The suit said that the intrastate travel restrictions contained in Executive Order 2020- 42 also violate their rights to procedural due process and substantive due process.
The suit marked one of the first of many challenges to Whitmer’s executive orders.
Murray wrote that the plaintiffs’ stated rights are fundamental. However, they must be weighed against damage to public health.
“But those liberty interests are, and always have been, subject to society’s interests – society being our fellow residents. They – our fellow residents – have an interest to remain unharmed by a highly communicable and deadly virus, and since the state entered the Union in 1837, it has had the broad power to act for the public health of the entire state when faced with a public crisis.”
Murray wrote that issuing an injunctive relief “would not serve the public interest, despite the temporary harm to plaintiffs’ constitutional rights.”
The five plaintiffs argued the Emergency Management Act, which Whitmer has cited in issuing her orders, is an unconstitutional delegation of power from the legislative to the executive branch.
Murray wrote that the challenge was likely to fail because Whitmer’s granted powers within the act are “limited,” and thus don’t allow the governor “uncontrolled, arbitrary power.”
The act provides specific criteria for Whitmer to declare a state of disaster or emergency, Murray wrote, and acting within the limitations of law doesn’t violate the non-delegation doctrine.
Attorney General Dana Nessel applauded the ruling.
“I am pleased with the court’s decision,” Nessel said in a statement. “This pandemic has already taken more than 3,600 lives in Michigan and many more around the world. The primary goal of the Stay Home, Stay Safe order has always been to protect human life.”