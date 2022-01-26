(The Center Square) – As the state’s Democrats rally around the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer prior to Wednesday's State of the State speech, a conservative group is punching back at a since-deleted post on the Michigan Democratic Party’s Facebook page with video advertising rebutting the post’s assertions.
The Michigan Freedom Fund released the digital ad campaign on Wednesday morning. The timing of the ad’s release coincides with the governor’s speech, which is generally perceived as kicking off Whitmer’s 2022 reelection bid.
The ad responds to the social media post in which the Democratic Party essentially declared parents who want control over their children’s education should exercise their option to pay to send their kids to private schools or home school.
“Not sure where this ‘parents-should-control-what-is-taught-in-schools-because-they-are-our-kids’ is originating, but parents do have the option to choose to send their kids to a hand-selected private school at their own expense if this is what they desire,” the now deleted post read.
It continued: “The purpose of a public education in a public school is not to teach kids only what parents want them to be taught. It is to teach them what society needs them to know. The client of the public school is not the parent, but the entire community, the public[.]”
“Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Democrats, their union allies, and other radical Leftists don’t believe parents should have a say in their children’s education,” Michigan Freedom Fund Executive Director Tori Sachs said. “This is a deeply held Democrat party conviction, and it’s not new, they’ve been saying it for years. Whitmer and her allies think they own our kids,” she added.
Sachs noted Whitmer’s education record in her first term, as well as past statements and actions of prominent Democrats. This includes former Virginia Gov. Terry MacAuliffe, who stated “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach” during a debate with now Gov. Glenn Youngkin. McAuliffe’s statement appears in the MFF video.
“Whitmer proved it when she vetoed reading scholarships and opportunity accounts. Whitmer still refuses to stand up to her allies while schools in Flint and Detroit remain closed,” Sachs said. “When bureaucrats labeled parents as terrorists for showing up at school board meetings to fight for their kids, Governor Whitmer stood by and did nothing. It’s time to remind Whitmer and her allies that the government doesn’t own our kids, that public schools exist to serve families, and parents have a vital and Constitutional role to serve in their kids' education.”
The Michigan Democratic Party posted the statement on its Facebook platform in mid-January. On Jan. 17, the group noted they had removed their initial statement.
“We have deleted a post that ignored the important role parents play – and should play – in Michigan public schools. Parents need to have a say in their children’s education, end of story,” the post reads.
The retraction continues, “The post does not reflect the views of Michigan Democrats and should not be misinterpreted as a statement of support from our elected officials or candidates.”