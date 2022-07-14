(The Center Square) – A coalition of conservation groups sued to intervene in ongoing consent decree negotiations between the state of Michigan, the federal government, and five sovereign Native American tribes over access to fish.
Coalition to Protect Michigan Resources President Tony Radenjovich said the state isn’t advocating for recreational anglers or protecting fishery resources.
“The State is not protecting the interests of our members who are conservationists, charter boat captains, boaters, paddlers and users of our Great Lakes,” Radenjovich said in a statement. “The increased urgency to finalize a decree has not included the Coalition.”
Court filings in a Western Michigan federal court say that “Intervenors believe that the Great Lakes fishery resources are threatened through abandonment of sound biological principles that we believe should guide decisions related to the fishery, abandonment of the roughly 50-50 allocation of the fishery set forth in the 2000 Decree, and abandonment of terms from the 2000 Decree that have allowed tribal commercial and state recreational fisheries to coexist for decades.”
A Great Lakes Consent Decree governs fishing regulations in certain waters of Lakes Michigan and Huron from Grand Haven north around the tip of the mitt to Alpena and most of eastern Lake Superior.
The decree balances recreational and tribal commercial fishing of lake trout and whitefish in waters in the Treaty of 1836 by zone.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources declined to comment on the new litigation.
CPMR members include Michigan United Conservation Clubs, the Michigan Charter Boat Association, Michigan Steelhead, Salmon Fishermen’s Association, and Hammond Bay Area Anglers Association.
CPMR is joined in the filing by Bay de Noc Great Lakes Sportfishermen.
Amy Trotter, CPMR treasurer and MUCC executive director, said their concerns are being “disregarded.”
“Our members have worked hand-in-hand with the department for 40 years on this specific issue to ensure that their license dollars, conservation efforts and mission help the department better habitat and the fishery as a whole,” Trotter said in a statement. “Never have we been as dismissed, removed from the conversations, patronized or disregarded as we have been in these negotiations.”
Non-disclosure agreements bind all parties to the negotiations.
Generally, the tribes were allocated more lake trout in areas where they were pursuing whitefish and state-licensed fishers were allocated more lake trout in traditional recreational fishing areas.
The 2000 decree created commercial fishing zones where Tribal or state-licensed commercial fishing was permitted, with some areas having gear limitations, closed spaces, and reserved areas designated for a particular tribe and fishing practice.
Since 2000, CPMR says the Great Lakes fishery has changed.
Whitefish generally reserved for the tribes and salmon for recreational anglers are not as plentiful. The whitefish harvest by state and tribal fishers in Lake Michigan and Huron has more than halved less over several years, the filing says.
Jim Johnson, CPMR member and former DNR fisheries biologist, says the future of some fisheries depends on preserving lake trout spawning stocks.
“Reasons for the decline are not a secret,” Johnson said in a statement. “All parties involved should be working to rehabilitate the lake trout and whitefish fisheries. All of us depend on healthy fish stocks that we can share equally.”