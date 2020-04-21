(The Center Square) – The Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) are suing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, challenging her temporary ban on using motorized boats in Executive Order 2020-42.
They filed the lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan.
The lawsuit says the governor's order is vague and violates the due process clause of the U.S. Constitution.
The order, which lasts through April 30, doesn’t mention motorized boats.
But a FAQ page about the order clarifies that motorized boats and jet skis are prohibited.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) website says the ban aims to reduce people congregating at boat launches.
“In addition, people who use motorized watercraft typically need to procure secondary services for their craft, such as parts and gasoline, that could unnecessarily increase contact with others and spread disease,” according to the DNR.
Aaron Phelps of Varnum LLP in Grand Rapids is representing MUCC.
“Michigan anglers and recreational boaters have a constitutional right to clear and unambiguous rules, especially when violation of those rules can be criminally charged,” Phelps said in a statement. “Citizens can not be subject to criminal penalties based on arbitrary interpretations of a unilateral order or, worse, vague responses to so-called frequently asked questions.”
MUCC members have been ticketed for violating the order, the lawsuit says.
Those who use a motorized boat, even on one’s own property, could be fined up to $1,000 and jailed for up to 90 days, the lawsuit says.
“Decisions by the MUCC Executive Board and staff did not come easy and were not taken lightly. Countless hours of deliberations, sleepless nights, a member survey and consultations played a role in this decision,” MUCC Executive Director Amy Trotter said in a news release. “MUCC members, our friends and our families have been greatly impacted by this virus, and we mourn the losses to our great state.”
Trotter emphasized the lawsuit was grounded in policy, not politics.
“This litigation would not be brought forward if it did not include a sound policy argument,” Trotter said. “Attempts to cast this as emotionally – or politically – driven are baseless.”
Mark Zona, a professional Michigan fisherman, can’t legally use his motorboat to work under the order.
“The lakes, rivers and streams of Michigan are usually buzzing with anglers this time of year – and we know that we can’t do things like we always have,” Zona said in a statement.
“But there are a lot of things that we should be able to continue to do, while also following the social distancing protocol that has been laid out. Fishing from a motorboat, at its core, is social distancing.”
Fishing contributes $2.3 billion per year to Michigan’s economy, according to an MUCC-commissioned study.
Revenue from fishing licenses funds wildlife conservation.
The lawsuit asks the court to declare void the part of the order banning motorized boating.
Whitmer’s administration didn’t respond to The Center Square’s request for comment.