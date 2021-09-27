(The Center Square) – A former Detroit fire union official spent $220,000 of union money on alcohol, travel, and restaurants over four years, according to unsealed federal records.
Verdine Day, 52, the retired treasurer of Detroit Fire Fighters Association (DFFA), has been charged with bank and wire fraud between Dec. 1, 2015, and Oct. 27, 2019 before she retired, The Detroit News reported on Monday. Day also allegedly used DFFA credit cards as her own personal credit cards after she retired.
An outside audit discovered Day allegedly obtained $167,900 by writing checks in her name and changing the expense purpose in the accounting system to a charity, nonprofit, or another individual, including the Detroit Children’s Hospital, The Fire and Police Dive Team, and the Special Olympics-Midland Robinson Golf. She also wrote checks payable to cash.
Court records allege Day took trips to Ft. Myers, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Tijuana, Mexico on the union’s dime. Day racked up $25,820 in cruise trips and made $52,143 in unauthorized purchases using union credit cards. Day spent hundreds at Applebees, a casino in Ohio, and paid personal expenses such as cable, car washes, her phone bill, and car insurance using union funds, the complaint says.
Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin welcomed the charges.
“This prosecution demonstrates that we will not tolerate union officers who abuse their authority and line their own pockets at the expense of the union’s membership,” Mohsin said in a statement. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to root out corruption and fraud involving unions.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Resnick Cohen is prosecuting the case. The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Labor.
“Union officials are expected to serve with integrity, particularly when they are sworn to represent men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities,” Timothy Waters, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit Division, said in a statement. “When a union official violates their position of trust, the FBI will continue to aggressively investigate these matters to ensure individuals are held accountable for their actions.”
Day is facing a maximum of 30 years in prison on the bank fraud charge and up to 20 years on the wire fraud charge.