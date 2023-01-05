(The Center Square) – Sandy beaches and four-season recreational opportunities seemingly aren’t enough to keep Michigan residents from abandoning the state.
A report from U-Haul ranked the Great Lakes State 48th out of 50 as a preferred destination for one-way moving van customers.
According to U-Haul’s report: “Demand for equipment out of California, Illinois and New York remained strong in 2022, as more people opted to leave areas of the West Coast, Northeast and Midwest. California and Illinois ranked 50th and 49th, respectively, on the U-Haul Growth Index for the third consecutive year, meaning those states saw the greatest net losses of one-way U-Haul trucks.”
This year’s Michigan ranking is a drop from its 42nd placement in U-Haul’s 2022 report.
The top three states in growth, respectively, for the transportation company were Texas, Florida and South Carolina.
“The 2022 trends in migration followed very similar patterns to 2021 with Texas, Florida, the Carolinas and the Southwest continuing to see solid growth,” John “J.T.” Taylor, U-Haul International president, said in a statement. “We still have areas with strong demand for one-way rentals. While overall migration in 2021 was record-breaking, we continue to experience significant customer demand to move out of some geographic areas to destinations at the top of our growth list.”
Using U.S. Census data, The Center Square last week reported more than 40,000 Michigan residents abandoned the state since 2020. The data places Michigan as one of 18 states exhibiting population decline.
A similar report released early last month by United Van Lines noted 58% (roughly 2,743) of the 4,730 moves to or from Michigan were outbound.