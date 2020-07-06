(The Center Square) – Comments for two proposed amendments to the Michigan Civil Service Commission (CSC) rules for how unions collect money from state employees close today.
If passed, the first amendment would change CSC Article 6-71 to prohibit collecting dues by payroll deduction starting Jan. 1, 2022.
The second amendment’s successful implementation would require annual reauthorization of dues since some authorizations were issued “decades ago,” the notice says, before the U.S. Supreme Court decisions Janus v. AFSCME and Green.
Previous authorizations would expire starting Sept. 1, 2020, if the amendment is enacted.
“Ongoing deduction of fees based on old authorizations is problematic,” State Personnel Director Janine M. Winters wrote in the notice.
“The Janus case ruled ‘nonmembers are waiving their First Amendment rights, and such a waiver cannot be presumed,’ that employees must ‘affirmatively consent’, and that the waiver “must be freely given and shown by ‘clear and compelling’ evidence,” the notice read.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, previously blasted the proposed rule change.
“Make no mistake, this action is a direct assault on our hardworking state employees, who are serving bravely on the frontlines to protect the people of Michigan from COVID-19,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“We are in the middle of a global pandemic and the worst economic crisis in our lifetimes, and the notion that Civil Service Commission would choose this moment to take power away from our health care workers, road repair workers, corrections officers, and unemployment call center employees is unthinkable.”
“This action will make it harder for these frontline workers to negotiate together for strong wages, health care, and a secure retirement.”
The National Right to Work Foundation (NRTWF) submitted comments supporting the amendments and encouraging CSC to amend the rule “to require that the notice expressly inform employees of their constitutional right … not to pay any union dues or fees and that authorizing such deductions waives that right.”
“The Commission is taking an important step to proactively protect the First Amendment right of government workers in Michigan, many of whom may have only authorized dues deductions before the Supreme Court recognized those rights in the 2018 Janus decision, with many likely signing such cards before the Wolverine State adopted Right to Work, when such payments were mandatory,” NRTF President Mark Mix said in a statement.
“It is long past time that public workers nationwide should have had their Janus rights respected, and we urge all states to join the growing list of those who are taking the First Amendment rights of their public servants seriously and affirmatively protecting those rights.”
The CSC’s next meeting is scheduled for July 13.