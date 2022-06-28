(The Center Square) – A coalition that includes the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP is circulating a ballot initiative aiming to amend the Grand Rapids City Charter to reduce police funding.
The recently formed Community Owns Safety Coalition is made up of people who work for the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, Urban Core Collective, NAACP of Greater Grand Rapids, The Urban League of West Michigan, and LINC UP.
If COSC collects enough signatures to put the initiative on the November ballot, Grand Rapids voters in November will decide whether to reduce what the city budgets for policing. The ballot initiative seeks to eliminate the current 32% minimum in the city charter with 9.8% minimum instead going to specific programs.
Kareem Scales, NAACP Grand Rapids work administrator of operations, in an email told The Center Square those programs include:
- Affordable housing.
- Mental and physical health.
- Environmental sustainability.
- Police accountability.
- Economic growth of communities with disproportionally high gun violence, unemployment, and child poverty.
Grand Rapids’ total revenue was $141.8 million in 2020, and public safety spending totaled $86 million, approximately 61% of the city’s general fund. According to the city’s $723 million 2022 budget, the city’s actual police expenditures this year will be $17.76 million, or 30.5% of the city’s amended budget.
“We’ve not done an analysis of this particular proposal so it is difficult to say what, if any, impacts it might have and it would be premature for us to comment on any proposed charter amendment,” Steven J. Guitar, media relations manager for the City of Grand Rapids Office of Communications, told The Center Square in response to a query emailed to the city’s police department.
A similar response was received from Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, a Democrat who told The Center Square: “I have not had the opportunity to complete a full analysis of the proposal so it is difficult to comment on the potential impact it would have, particularly on departments that are largely funded by the general operating fund.”
City-Data.com reports Grand Rapids’ police department had 368 full-time employees in 2019. Of that number, 299 employees were police officers. In a city with a population of 201,000, this works out to approximately 1.5 officers per 1,000 Grand Rapids’ residents, which, by comparison, is lower than the state average of 1.74 officers per 1,000 residents.
City-Data.com also reports violent crime in Grand Rapids was 54% above the national average in 2019, and property crime in the city was 8.2% below the national average that same year.
According to Scales:
- Oakland allocated the highest share of its general fund to policing in 2017 at 41%, or $242.5 million.
- Chicago was close behind with 39.6%, or $1.46 billion.
- Minneapolis set aside 35.8%, or $163.2 billion.
- New York had the highest police budget in FY 2017 at $4.89 billion, though this only equates to 8.2% of the city's general fund.
- Spending per person on policing comes to $772 in Baltimore, $581 in New York, $537 in Chicago, and $381 in Los Angeles.
“Our amendment will replace section 68(f)(d) of the City Charter, which currently reads in part: ‘Not less than 32% of the General Operating Fund shall be appropriated for police services,’” Scales said. “It’s time that we reimagine public safety and we do that by prioritizing the needs of the disenfranchised who have been victimized the most by lack of investment in the cities most unsafe communities.”
Scales noted the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP supports this initiative because it aligns with the organization’s current priorities, including:
- Economic sustainability.
- Health.
- Education.
- Public safety.
- Criminal justice.
- Voting rights and political representation.
- Expanding youth and young adult engagement.
He added the city’s Third Ward is home to the highest concentration of Black residents in Grand Rapids. This area, he said, “has been suffering for decades from a lack of equal investment in economic development, housing, education, and infrastructure to name a few. It's a fact that crime in the United States is concentrated in impoverished urban areas. Data also shows that more investment in policing does not translate to safer communities,” he said.
Citing research conducted by The Center for Popular Democracy, Law for Black Lives, and the Black Youth Project 100, Scales says investment in mental health, housing, youth development, and living wages would stabilize communities and prove more effective than policing.
“If we improve the economy in the Third Ward, crime will drop,” he said. “This community has been historically the least invested ward in the city. Data shows that the city often spends more on infrastructure in the First and Second wards than the Third Ward. Of the $68.5 million in ‘location-specific’ capital investments in the Fiscal Year 2020 budget, only about 12.6% went to the Third Ward. Proper investment in these areas will lead to a higher quality of life for the residents in these communities which will then lead to lower crime and safer communities.”