(The Center Square) – Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is the most recent gubernatorial candidate to lose a legal challenge to the Michigan Board of Canvassers decision to scuttle five Republican gubernatorial campaigns over petition improprieties.
At issue is the required 15,000 petition signatures to qualify for inclusion on the August primary ballot. Five candidates were determined to fall short of that threshold. All petitions submitted by the five campaigns featured more than 15,000 signatures, but were determined to contain a total of 68,000 fraudulent signatures on behalf of candidates Craig, Perry Johnson, Michael Brown, Donna Brandenburg, and Michael Markey. The Board of Canvassers split on a 2-2 partisan vote last week, which effectively blocked the five candidates from the ballot.
With a Friday deadline to finalize the August ballot, however, the clock for several of these candidates is running out.
Craig’s campaign was dealt a blow by Court of Appeals Judge Elizabeth Gleicher on Thursday.
Quality guru Johnson’s appeal was denied on Wednesday, but he entered an emergency appeal with the state’s Supreme Court on Thursday morning. The denial of Johnson’s initial appeal was used in part by Gleicher as legal precedent to deny Craig’s appeal.
Markey’s appeal was also denied this week.
Brandenburg on Thursday filed a motion for immediate consideration with the Michigan Supreme Court, claiming:
- On information and belief, the Bureau of Elections which functioned as staff for the board of state canvassers omitted consideration of a second submission by Donna Brandenburg which contained an additional 886 petition sheets with a conservatively estimated 8,000 additional signatures.
- In total the board of state canvassers counted 17,778 signatures initially despite receipts showing submission of an estimated 19,500 and second submission of an estimated 8,000 totaling 27,500. More than 1/3 of the estimated signatures submitted are not addressed. No other candidate raises this issue.
- No written sworn complaint was filed challenging signatures on the nominating petitions Donna Brandenburg filed. Other candidates received a sworn written complaint identifying specific signatures and the challenges to those signatures.
- On information and belief, both candidates Perry and Craig received a written complaint and challenge submitted before April 26, 2022, putting those candidates on notice that some of their signatures were under review. Donna Brandenburg was given substantially less notice of the issue regarding challenges to the genuineness of signatures she submitted.