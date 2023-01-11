(The Center Square) – Just as he did in the Michigan House of Representatives, Flint Democrat John Cherry brings to the Senate priorities for increasing consumer protections for mobile home residents and initiating retirement benefits for officers in conservation and public safety.
In a phone interview conducted with The Center Square immediately following his swearing-in ceremony, Cherry said he’s excited to serve with Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids.
“I’ve worked on a lot of things in the House that I’d really like to bring across the finish line,” he said.
Cherry said he’d also seek to co-sponsor a bill to repeal Michigan’s right-to-work law.
The 102nd Michigan Legislature opened on Wednesday. Democrats, for the first time in nearly 40 years, have majorities in the Senate and House, and occupy the offices of governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
Prior to serving in the House, Cherry earned a bachelor’s degree in natural resources and environment and a master’s in public policy, both from the University of Michigan. He lives in Clio.
“I’ve been pretty transparent in previous sessions in the House about repealing right to work,” he said. “Now that I’m in the Senate, I’d co-sponsor a bill to repeal it. What are the prospects, though? I guess we’ll have to get through the term in order to find out.”
Contributors to Cherry’s most recent campaign in which he defeated Republican opponent Aaron R. Gardner by nearly 28 percentage points include Michigan Laborers Political League ($14,000); Service Employees International Union ($10,000); United Auto Workers Voluntary PAC ($8,500); Michigan State Carpenters Council PAC ($8,000); Operating Engineers Local 324 Michigan PAC ($4,500); and United Food & Commercial Workers ($4,500).
Other Democrats sworn in on Wednesday include Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit.
Brinks is the first woman to serve as the state’s Senate majority leader. She lists clean drinking water and reducing PFAS among her environmental policy priorities. She also touts her concerns with maternal health care, reproductive rights, and reducing prescription drug costs. A graduate of Calvin College, Brinks earned a degree in Spanish with a concentration in sociology. She previously served two terms in the state House.
PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are widely used, long lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time.
Tate, the state's first Black to be elected House speaker, is a former Michigan State public policy student and football player. After college, he worked for the NFL prior to serving two tours in Afghanistan as a Marine. He subsequently received advanced degrees in business administration as well as environmental policy and planning from the University of Michigan.