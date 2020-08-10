(The Center Square) – The Detroit Free Press and other media have reported Big Ten commissioners have voted to cancel the fall football season because of COVID-19. The Big Ten said no final decision has been made.
An official statement is expected Tuesday.
It's unclear if football would be played in the spring, but the economic impact of canceling football would certainly devastate the economy of Ann Arbor and East Lansing.
A Forbes report ranked the University of Michigan as the third most valuable team in 2019, with a three-year average revenue of $147 million.
Michigan State took the 22nd spot, with the Spartans seizing a three-year average revenue of $87 million.
A 2007 study from the Anderson Economic Group estimated the economic impact of Big 10 football games in Michigan is more than $177 million.
“In terms of economic impact on the state, Big Ten football is worth more than three Super Bowls,” the study said.
The economy of East Lansing, home of Michigan State University, would suffer if MSU’s games are canceled, from lost tailgate purchases to dining out and hotel lodgings.
College football, along with men's basketball, funds their own programs and many other university sports.
The Lansing State Journal reported that if Michigan State’s football season is canceled, "severe cuts would be required" within the university’s athletic department, athletic director Bill Beekman told the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce Monday.
Beekman estimated a roughly $85 million loss in revenue if they canceled the season and said that “severe cuts would be required” within the university’s athletic program.
University of Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh in a letter, advocated for football this fall.
“"This isn’t easy," Harbaugh wrote. "This is hard. It is proven that the conduct, discipline and structure within our program have led to these stellar results. We respect the challenge that the virus has presented however we will not cower from it.
“We have developed a great prototype for how we can make this work and provide the opportunity for players to play. If you are transparent and follow the rules, this is how it can be done.”
Harbaugh said Michigan’s football team has had 11 positive tests out of 893 tests administered to players and staff. Three of those positive tests were upon an initial return to campus.
Harbaugh noted that Michigan has not traced any positive cases to its fields, weight room, locker room or team facility.
"In quoting President Theodore Roosevelt, we do this ‘so that our place will not be among the cold and timid souls who know neither victory nor defeat,'" he wrote.