(The Center Square) – A Canadian electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator says it will spend $3 million on a new charger manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills in exchange for an $800,000 Michigan Business Development Program (MBDP) grant.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined FLO CEO Louis Tremblay to announce its first-ever U.S. manufacturing facility.
“We are proud to welcome FLO to Michigan and serve as the home for their very first manufacturing facility in the United States,” Whitmer said in a statement. “As we look toward growing our economy, investing in our workforce, and creating good-paying jobs, we know the importance of leading the transition to electric vehicles. FLO’s presence in Oakland County builds on our tradition of automotive manufacturing with an eye toward our electrified future.”
FLO offers smart home charging solutions for single-family houses, multi-unit residential buildings, and thousands of public charging stations nationwide. The company says it will produce 250,000 EV chargers by 2028 for the U.S. market.
“The opening of this U.S. facility marks a new chapter in FLO’s efforts to support EV adoption across North America,” FLO CEO and President Louis Tremblay said in a statement. “Our team brings over a decade of experience at all levels in the EV charging industry to the U.S. market. From manufacturing and installation to charger maintenance – we are a part of the charging process every step of the way.”
The investment is the latest of Michigan giving out millions of taxpayer dollars to attract EV plants with the hope of remaining a heavyweight should the future of transportation actually becomes dominated by EVs. In 2021, Michigan lawmakers created a $1 billion fund to lure EV investment after Michigan lost out on an $11.4 billion Ford investment.
Michigan has given Ford a $134 million subsidy, an $824 million subsidy to General Motors, and a $189 million subsidy to LG Energy. One economist has questioned why all taxpayers subsidize EVs, driven mainly by more affluent people.
Even after creating the fund, Stellantis NV chose Kokomo, Ind., as the site for a $2.5 billion EV battery manufacturing plant that could employ 1,400 people, passing over locations around the Motor City.
Despite EVs being heavily subsidized for years, the Secretary of State’s office counts 13,545 EVs, 5.8 million gas vehicles, and 105,651 hybrid vehicles registered in the state.
One challenge to switching from gas-powered vehicles is “range anxiety” since batteries provide less range and fewer "refueling" options than gas engines.
Michigan is building a Lake Michigan charging route and has spent $1.9 million on one mile of a road in Detroit meant to charge EVs while parked or moving.