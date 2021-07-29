(The Center Square) – The conservative Michigan Freedom Fund (MFF) filed a campaign finance complaint alleging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's campaign used an “illegal” money-raising tactic to boost her 2022 war chest above competitors.
Whitmer's war chest is ahead of competitors by a wide margin, raising a record $8.65 million in 2021, one year before the primary. The incumbent Democrat currently has $10.7 million cash on hand.
“Gov. Whitmer is deliberately breaking the law and illegally taking millions of dollars from Hollywood and New York elites because she believes the rules don't apply to her,” MFF Executive Directory Tori Sachs said in a statement. "Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson must compel Whitmer to immediately return the illegal contributions and issue sanctions on Whitmer's campaign that are aligned with the most egregious illegal scheme in violation of contribution limits in Michigan history."
Whitmer harnessed what appear to be nonactive recall petitions to activate a campaign finance loophole to exceed typical contribution caps of $7,150 to raise $3.4 million from over 154 individual donors. Mark Bernstein, brother to Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, donated $257,150.
Those include out-of-state contributions, garnering $250,000 each from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Patricia, and Ronda Stryker, and Stacy Schuster of Samson Energy.
Including an active recall petition, four elements must be met to activate the unlimited fundraising loophole without violating the Michigan Campaign Finance Act (MCFA), Sachs said, arguing there is no active recall petition.
“[T]his Complaint represents the largest money grab ever seen in Michigan to ignore contribution limits under the MCFA,” the complaint says.
Sachs argued the narrative Whitmer “believes rules for others do not apply to her own behavior.”
“If your office refuses to enforce Michigan law against Governor Whitmer, then you can be sure that candidates will also take advantage of the newly created “Whitmer Loophole!!”