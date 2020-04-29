(The Center Square) – Five firms sued Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday, alleging her executive orders that shuttered thousands of businesses are unconstitutional.
Whitmer issued a stay-home order on March 23, and has issued 59 executive orders since the COVID-19 outbreak, including some determining which businesses could operate legally in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Her stay-home order currently stretches through May 15, and she's allowed certain industries to return to work.
“Based on speculative modeling on the infectiousness and lethality of a new coronavirus, Governor Whitmer has issued executive orders that have shuttered civil society, placed 10 million people under house arrest, and taken jobs away from nearly 1.2 million people, all without due process of law,” the complaint says.
Two attorneys from Butzel Long P.C., Daniel J. McCarthy, and Joseph E. Richotte filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court Western District of Michigan Southern Division.
The firms range across Michigan industries:
- Signature Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc, in Birmingham
- Executive Property Maintenance, Inc. in Plymouth.
- Intraco Corporation, Inc, in Troy, which exports architectural and automotive glass, automotive chemicals, and other goods.
- Casite Intraco, LLC in Troy, which distributes engine oil, fuel additives, and other aftermarket automobile products.
- Bahash & Company, LLC, doing business as Hillsdale Jewelers in Hillsdale.
McCarthy told The Center Square the purpose of the lawsuit is “to seek a ruling from the court of striking the right balance between the state’s police powers through these executive orders … balanced against the Constitutional liberties that are guaranteed.”
McCarthy said Whitmer’s orders violated the separation of powers doctrine; the legislative branch makes laws, not the governor acting alone “essentially making law through these executive orders” and choosing which businesses can operate.
“That is not within [Whitmer’s] Constitutional authority,” he said.
The lawsuit says Whitmer’s orders forced the plaintiffs’ businesses to close, “depriving them of their liberty and property interests without due process,” while “critical” businesses were allowed to stay open provided those businesses followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines.
The plaintiffs could reopen and follow those guidelines, the lawsuit says, but the state currently threatens criminal charges and fines for doing so.
“Plaintiffs should not be forced to choose between risking criminal prosecution and economic sanctions on the one hand, or exercising their constitutional rights on the other,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit alleges Whitmer’s original order aimed to flatten the curve to prevent overwhelming hospital systems, which was achieved, but she still issued additional orders “that unreasonably and unnecessarily interfere with Plaintiffs’ constitutional rights.”
The lawsuit also cited transparency concerns.
Whitmer used Executive Order 2020-38 to delay Freedom of Information Act requests through June 4, the complaint says, which prevented third party assessments to determine whether the modeling that justified the lockdowns is “reliable.”
“The data and the models and the methodologies that the governor has cited to issue these executive orders have never really been revealed publicly," McCarthy said.
The lawsuit asks the court to declare Whitmer’s “Lockdown” orders unconstitutional.
Whitmer’s administration didn’t reply to The Center Square’s request for comment.