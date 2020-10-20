(The Center Square) – Businesses across Michigan have been fined more than $100,000 for violating COVID-19 orders since last spring. Some are pushing back, claiming citations issued under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s now-void executive orders aren’t legal.
The state has fined 35 businesses with COVID-19 citations, with penalties totaling $33,400 in August, $51,400 in September and $30,900 in October.
Brian Calley, president of the Small Business Association of Michigan, said the legality of the fines issued only under executive orders rather than rules issued by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MiOSHA) were questionable.
“The fines issued under the original executive orders (now found by the [Michigan] Supreme Court to have no basis in law) are unlikely to survive a legal challenge,” Calley wrote in an email to The Center Square.
"While MiOSHA has indicated that they relied on the ‘general duty’ provision in the law to issue the fines, rather than the executive orders, that claim does not hold up. Literally 100% of the fines cited violations of requirements that only existed in the executive orders at that time.”
That changed after the Supreme Court ruled against Whitmer on Oct. 2.
“Now that MiOSHA has issued emergency rules outside of the unenforceable executive orders, I do expect that they have the ability and authority to issue fines going forward. But they would be hard pressed to retroactively fine businesses for violation of rules they just created on October 14, 2020.”
Citations range from hundreds to thousands of dollars for violations, including not wearing masks and not having a COVID-19 response plan.
Sean Egan, Michigan director of COVID-19 Workplace Safety, defended the validity of the fines.
“MIOSHA’s authority to conduct investigations and enforce workplace safety protections arises from statute because the state legislature has tasked MIOSHA with ensuring that employees are provided safe work environments that are free of recognized hazards,” Egan told The Center Square in an email.
“The recent Supreme Court decision does not change that. The safety requirements MIOSHA has been enforcing relating to COVID-19, and the citations issued to date, are based on MIOSHA’s statutorily supported general duty clause, which requires all employers to provide a workplace free from recognized hazards. The Supreme Court’s decision does not invalidate any citation."
Egan continued: “As it relates to COVID-19, employers must continue to comply with current workplace safety protections published by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], [Occupational Safety and Health Administration], and other applicable public health guidance. MIOSHA will continue to operate within its statutory authority to protect Michigan’s workers and keep workplaces safe.”
David Kallman, a Lansing attorney, told The Center Square his firm is representing at least one client who refused to pay a MiOSHA fine, and is instead challenging it.
Kallman said he agreed with Calley’s analysis but emphasized it was an open question – no court has ruled on it yet.
Kallman appealed the citations involving the executive orders and is waiting to hear back, but contends that the MiOSHA general duty clause doesn’t specify a mask requirement.
“They can only do what the statute allows them to do,” Kallman said. “And these general health and safety [rules] don’t allow them to change or expand the law – at least in our opinion. If they were allowed to do that, they could make it mean whatever they wanted it to mean.”
Kallman said the question resembled why the Michigan Supreme Court threw out Whitmer's orders dated past April 30, because they were being so “broadly interpreted.”
“I think if they were to do the same thing here, I would hope the courts would be consistent and would throw those out also," Kallman said.