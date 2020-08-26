(The Center Square) – Owners of businesses ranging from ice rinks to amusement centers met Wednesday at the Capitol to advocate for safely reopening before they go bankrupt.
Mindi Priskey, director of the Mount Clemens Ice Arena, said 58 of the state’s 93 ice rinks are privately owned and are taking heavy losses.
Her rink has been closed for 163 days and has been paying $50,000 per month in expenses.
Michigan ice rinks range from 40,000 to 185,000 square feet – “well bigger than a casino,” Priskey said, which can operate with social distancing.
“We’ve used all of our emergency funds, and we’re down to nothing,” Priskey said.
Priskey argues they can operate safely.
“Hockey players are already dressed head-to-toe in full gear – they have no skin exposure, which means there's no skin-to-skin contact,” Priskey said.
“They already wear mouth guards, gloves, and even a plexiglass face shield to protect their face, so the idea they would be unsafe on the ice … is kind of absurd to us.”
Priskey said her ice arena has a 1,000-person capacity, and they could reopen with a 10 percent capacity limit.
A.J Glowacki owns Garden Ice Arena in St. Joseph.
Glowacki's business has been closed for more than five months, but is stuck paying a $9,000 monthly electric bill as well as a looming $25,000 property tax bill due in September.
“Heading into the busiest part of our year, which is October through March, a continued closure would mean these large bills will probably decimate us,” Glowacki said.
Glowacki said his business is the only income source for his wife and four children ages eight and younger.
“We can go back and forth about ... who to lay blame on, but the ones getting hurt are these small businesses with these blanket executive orders,” Glowacki said.
Glowacki suggested leaders should give local governments reopening power, the same strategy given to schools to reopen with in-person or virtual instruction.
Whitmer said Tuesday she won’t be “bullied” into reopening industries before it’s safe, but her office didn’t respond to a request for comment on who was bullying her.
Small Business Association of Michigan President Brian Calley said that “every single day, more and more small businesses that are closed today are making the decision that they will be closed forever.”
Calley explained business owner frustrations by citing COVID-19 outbreak data as of Aug. 20 revealing 92 outbreaks originate from long-term care facilities, with 35 outbreaks resulting from social gatherings.
Gyms that have been allowed to operate in Northern Michigan have reported no outbreaks, according to data.
Wendy Block, vice president of business advocacy for the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, said many business owners are overwhelmed by “a never-ending stream of executive orders.”
With proper safety protocols and social distancing, these businesses “shouldn’t all be forced to stay closed,” Block said, with many owners who’ve burned life savings, drained 401(k) plans, and have no more money left.
Jordan Munsters opened High Caliber Karting and Entertainment in Meridian Township six months before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
He’s invested more than a $250,000 to reopen safely but instead received a cease-and-desist order.
“Every dollar my family has ... is up for loss,” Munsters said.
Munsters said he would do “whatever it takes” to reopen safely.
“Give me the rules, tell me how difficult it is – make it borderline impossible – but give me a light at the end of the tunnel, because I know that I can achieve it,” Munsters told lawmakers.