(The Center Square) – Business leaders statewide are urging lawmakers to maintain funding for Michigan’s universities so businesses will be able to employ graduates and harness research.
The Michigan Senate’s higher education budget includes the 2% increase pushed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for higher education funding, but the House plan for fiscal year 2022 doesn’t.
Under the plan, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, would see a 12.2% budget cut ($39.5 million); Wayne State University would see a 4% budget cut ($8.2 million) from the FY ‘21 budget; and Michigan State University (MSU) would see a 1.2% increase ($3.6 million).
“I’d actually like to see even more money going to universities, especially now that the federal government is sending additional funds to be invested in higher education,” Mike Jandernoa, the founder of Grand-Rapids-based 42 North Partners, said.
“I hope our lawmakers realize that one of the most important assets a state can have is universities that produce graduates who keep the economic engine running,” Jandernoa said. “While I want to see all universities supported well, our top-ranked research universities invest more to train graduates in high-demand jobs and deserve to have that reflected in their state funding.”
Dow President and Chief Financial Officer Howard Ungerleider said in a pre-recorded video that Michigan businesses rely on tech-savvy Michiganders.
“Michigan manufacturers — and society at large — benefit greatly from the innovation and talent cultivated within our state’s colleges and universities, allowing us to compete globally while remaining committed to our communities in Michigan.
Ungerleider encouraged additional investment in Michigan colleges.
“As we come out of the pandemic and begin to reclaim many aspects of our lives, we must make sure our universities continue to be supported with funding that drives this state-of-the-art research in science and technology. Now is not the time to pull back on these investments,” Ungerleider added.
Paul Glantz, the co-founder of Emagine Entertainment, said Michigan businesses need highly educated workers.
“Reduced higher education funding is diametrically at odds with helping students become the talented graduates that Michigan businesses need,” Glantz said. “Our universities host incubation centers where students can access help in getting their ideas off the ground and learn from experts how to start up and run a business. Those are the kind of graduates we need if Michigan is to remain an innovation leader.”
Jim Hackett, a former CEO of Steelcase in Grand Rapids and Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn, said it’s more expensive for colleges to run graduate programs for top-notch engineers, business graduates, and technology specialists who end up working for Michigan companies.
“Prospective students have choices as to where they might go for the topics that are hottest today — artificial intelligence, battery science, genetics. This funding proposal will build a bigger gap to overcome for Michigan’s universities competing with other state universities for the top talent,” he said. “Worse, it causes tuition to go up and makes it harder for some students to get a college degree and be part of the talent pipeline we count on.
Britany Affolter-Caine, the executive director of the University Research Corridor, an affiliation between MSU, the University of Michigan, and Wayne State University, said the House plan would underfund some universities, which could drive up tuition costs.
“Continued disinvestment in higher education means universities can’t offer the cutting-edge facilities and top faculty that allow them to educate the top-level graduates businesses need,” Affolter-Caine said in a statement.
“The three URC universities alone grant nearly 12,000 degrees in high-tech areas annually, as well as nearly 13,000 degrees in high-demand areas such as business, computer science and engineering. They also grant nearly 2,500 medical degrees each year,” she said. “Those are the kinds of graduates needed to create autonomous vehicles, medical devices, better agricultural crops and solutions to the challenges our communities and businesses face today.”
On the other hand, most of these colleges have large endowments and don’t only offer degrees with a high reward on investment. Forbes reports the average cost of attending a national four-year college rose by 497% between the 1985 and 1986 and 2017 and 2018 academic years.
The University of Michigan has a $12 billion endowment; MSU had a roughly $3.4 billion endowment in 2019; and Wayne State University has a $400 million endowment.